Prospects used to be what left Washington, the cost of chasing a World Series title every season: Jesús Luzardo in a package for Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, or Lucas Giolito in a package for Adam Eaton. But that third meaning, centered on waiting and expecting, may really hit home for the Nationals’ gut-punched faithful.
After Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Daniel Hudson, Yan Gomes, Kyle Schwarber, Brad Hand, Josh Harrison and Jon Lester were traded Thursday and Friday, Nationals fans will wait to see whether the 12 players acquired in return, most of them prospects, are any good. And since the outgoing group includes the team’s longtime ace, an elite shortstop, two back-end relievers, a starting catcher, a rehabbing power hitter, a versatile utility man and a veteran starter, a fair expectation is that some of these prospects will work out.
That’s where this gets tricky. On the surface, the Nationals made major improvements to what was a bottom-ranked farm system. It was their deadline goal, to stockpile talent for another title run, calling it a “reboot” instead of the dreaded “rebuild.” Of their top 30 prospects, according to prospect website MLB Pipeline, 10 joined the organization in trades on Thursday and Friday. That includes six of the top 16: catcher Keibert Ruiz (1), right-hander Josiah Gray (2), righty Gerardo Carrillo (10), righty Aldo Ramirez (11), catcher Riley Adams (13) and righty Mason Thompson (16). That shows both the Nationals’ ability to accrue talent at the deadline and how thin their minors were before.
Thompson, a reliever netted from the San Diego Padres in the Hudson deal, will be the first call-up, joining the Nationals before Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Gray, a top prospect from the Los Angeles Dodgers, is expected to be with the Nationals by the end of the weekend, according to three people with knowledge of the team’s plans. There will be immediate glimpses of the future.
But the past few years, as the Nationals sank in the prospect rankings — a product of trades, fast-tracked players, underperformance and so on — General Manager Mike Rizzo often derided those lists as off-base. It’s only fair, then, to take any reworked list or rankings with a few grains of salt. MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and FanGraphs can’t reflect how a front office views its own players. The sites can, however, help compare one team’s potential pieces with another’s. And in that sense, as far as literal and figurative prospects go, the Nationals forfeited the present to improve.
“We felt that we’ve got ourselves some good, young players that are future impactful players,” Rizzo said Friday. “But the future for some of these guys to impact the team are now, and that was kind of the blend and balance that we created at the trade deadline.”
Also added to the Nationals’ top 30, per MLB Pipeline, are catcher Drew Millas (24), outfielder Donovan Casey (27), shortstop Jordy Barley (28) and righty Richard Guasch (30). Unranked are Seth Shuman, a right-hander from the Oakland Athletics, and Lane Thomas, a 25-year-old outfielder from the St. Louis Cardinals who, based on major league service time, is no longer considered a prospect (or a rookie).
Gray and Ruiz, both 23, are the highlights, joining right-hander Cade Cavalli as the Nationals’ top prospects. Baseball America’s midseason Top 100 had Keibert ranked 16th in all of baseball, Cavalli at 27th and Gray at 59th. Shortstop/third baseman Brady House, the Nationals’ first-round pick this year, is ranked 92nd. Rizzo saw a need for catchers and addressed it with Ruiz, first and foremost, then Adams and Millas, too.
Ruiz, who had appeared in eight games for the Dodgers between this season and last, had a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .311/.381/.631 with Class AAA Oklahoma City this year, including 16 homers in 206 at-bats as a switch hitter. Adams, a 25-year-old who logged 30 plate appearances for the Toronto Blue Jays, is 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds, according to Baseball Reference, and he has showed pop in the minors. Millas, 23, was drafted as a strong defensive catcher. This season, he had measured success as a switch hitter for Oakland’s High Class A affiliate, posting a .372 on-base percentage in 59 games. He will begin his Nationals tenure with High Class A Wilmington, putting him behind Ruiz and Adams in the pecking order.
“It’s one of the key positions in all of baseball and, you know, like when we acquired Wilson Ramos in a trade, you can see what having that particular position, having an impact at that position, can do for a baseball team,” Rizzo said Friday, specifically addressing Ruiz. “He was a focal point of what we were trying to do at the trade deadline, and we identified him and he was the main cog that we were trying to get.”
Like the incoming catchers, the acquired pitchers are at varying stages of development. Gray, who debuted for the Dodgers on July 20, threw eight innings in Los Angeles and will immediately join Washington’s rotation. A converted shortstop and not a full-time pitcher until 2017, Gray leans on his fastball and slider. Thompson, 23 with a hard fastball, had a brief stint with the Padres this season and has back-end reliever potential.
Ramirez, by contrast, is a 20-year-old acquired from the Boston Red Sox who has yet to pitch above Low Class A. Carrillo, 22 and landed from the Dodgers, reached Class AA before he was part of the four-prospect haul for Scherzer and Turner. Shuman, 23, hadn’t advanced past High Class A with Oakland.
They will remain question marks for longer than Ruiz, Gray, Thompson, Adams and Thomas, who could be a fourth or fifth outfielder for a contender. Same goes for Barley, a fast 21-year-old who will start with the Nationals’ Low Class A affiliate in Fredericksburg; Guasch, 23 and headed to Wilmington; and Casey, 25 and headed to Class AA Harrisburg with Carrillo.
Shepherding each player from acquisition to future production is the Nationals’ biggest task. The merits of this deadline will be determined by how they fare.
