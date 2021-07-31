In her first public comments since being named co-CEO in late June, Tanya Snyder spoke to fans after practice Saturday. This was extra notable because her presence — and public comment from anyone in ownership — was rare before this year. But since early July, when the NFL fined the team $10 million, Tanya has assumed a more front-facing role.
“I have been on the sidelines for 22 years, and I’m much more active and involved now with my husband,” she said, referencing owner Daniel Snyder. “We couldn’t be more excited about our new leadership that [is] wonderful. They’re so strong, outside of football, and [they’re] the best in their class of everything they’ve done. So, you’re going to see a lot of great growth and listening to all of our fans. And we want to see you at the stadium!”
Twice in four camp practices, she also threw T-shirts, helmets and other pieces of memorabilia into the crowd.
In the last year, team president Jason Wright said, Tanya has become more involved behind the scenes and was part of his interview process. Rivera said he sat down with her once, last Wednesday, before camp.
“She was in the office working on some of the stuff they've mapped out,” he said. “It was good to see her in there. We had a nice conversation about the stuff that that's being worked on right now for the team. She — and I know this — she's very bright, very intelligent, sharp woman. She knows exactly what's going on and, it’s cool. It really is.”
At the start of practice, a team staffer escorted right guard Brandon Scherff off the field and toward the locker room. Afterward, Rivera said Scherff and tackle David Sharpe had entered the NFL covid protocols, bringing the team’s total on the covid-19-reserve list to six, the league’s second-highest total to Arizona. Rivera told players these losses would hurt the team if it were Week 1 and said several players asked him to schedule vaccination appointments for them Sunday.
Washington left Richmond on Saturday and does not know if it will return. The team’s one-year deal with the city for camp is over, and though Mayor Levar Stoney expressed optimism the team will re-up the deal, Wright said determining the location of next year’s camp is not at the top of the team’s to-do list.
On Saturday, Rivera praised the facility’s “wonderful, well-prepared” fields but stopped short of saying he’d like to return to the city. The league’s virus protocols made the stay more difficult, including forcing the team to split up its locker room, but Rivera acknowledged “it’s a nice setup for the fans.”
“We'll sit down and we'll discuss it,” he said of where to hold camp next summer. “But I did like the field. I really did. I thought that was excellent. I thought this was a very worthwhile facility for us.”
Defensive end Chase Young, receiver Terry McLaurin and Rivera — the three faces of the franchise — took the microphone after practice as well. The trio thanked fans for attending, promised to play hard this season and encouraged them to continue supporting a team they said was on the come up.
“This is my third camp, and this is probably the most packed I’ve seen it,” McLaurin said. “We really appreciate y’all coming out. We know it’s been a tough year for everybody, but you guys are the engine that drives us. … We building something great here, and we want y’all to be a part of it.”
DeAndre Carter is a name to watch in the receiver battle. The 28-year-old who’s spent time with Houston, Philadelphia and Chicago has received some first-team reps and impressed with difficult catches, though he’s less experienced than most of his competition. His clearest path to the roster is as the returner, where he’s been fairly explosive.
“To have a dual returner, it gives you more flexibility with your game day roster,” Rivera said, adding, “He can play the slot if you get into a situation. He can also play the X receiver. So, again, there is that position flex.”
Linebacker Cole Holcomb’s one-handed interception was one of the plays of camp so far — and just one of many picks Saturday. Safety Landon Collins snagged a tipped pass from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick that was intended for Logan Thomas in the red zone. Defensive end Casey Toohill slid under a batted ball as well. Rivera said he wasn’t worried about it for now.
“When I do start getting concerned is when we start playing games,” he said. “The three preseason games will really help to play into our mind as to where we are with our positional players, our quarterbacks for that matter. You just have to right now take it for what it’s worth.”