Still, as a D.C. product, Fenty received his fair share of applause from the fans in the stands.
“I felt the love,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who watched, especially on a Saturday midday and there’s a lot of other things they could be doing, but I was surprised and happy that people came and supported.”
Krueger had a significant experience edge over Fenty. Adam Steinberg, his coach at Michigan, said Fenty is not where he wants to be in terms of skill level, which is normal for a 21-year-old. That made Saturday’s matchup an opportunity to learn.
“It’s a great lesson for Andrew,” Steinberg said, “to see how the older guys compare, to see how professional they are.”
Fenty had been going back and forth via email with Citi Open chairman Mark Ein before deciding he would participate as a wild card.
“Those experiences are invaluable,” Steinberg said. “They benefit him in many ways: He gets his name out there, and people see him playing and playing competitively.”
Last year’s tournament was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, but in 2019 Fenty played one match before Coco Gauff. Fans began arriving during his match to save their seats for when Gauff would take the court.
This time around, Fenty stepped foot onto the court as Nadal was stepping off it.
“That was pretty crazy,” Fenty said. “Definitely different than two years ago.”
But in 2021, like in 2019, Fenty did not make it past the first round of qualifiers. After beating Fenty, 6-4, 6-4, Krueger carried his momentum into Sunday’s weather-delayed final round.
Krueger took on Australia’s Max Purcell, just back from the Olympics, and needed three sets to advance to the main field of the tournament with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.
The qualifying rounds filled the final six spots of the singles tournament, and the round of 64 is set to begin Monday. Nadal, the No. 1 seed, debuts Wednesday.
“It gets real when there’s one of these guys playing — it kind of raises everyone’s level, knowing that you want to take him out,” Krueger said. “It’s really hard to do, but that’s always the goal.”
More from The Post: