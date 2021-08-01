In anticipation of another riveting conflict Sunday in the Concacaf Gold Cup final, some 60,000 tickets for entry to Allegiant Stadium — the year-old domed home to the NFL’s Raiders — sold out in 90 minutes back in June.
That frenzy occurred days after the sides engaged in one of their most memorable and madcap matches, a 3-2 U.S. victory in the Nations League final in Denver. The chaos included multiple video reviews, fan misbehavior and several on-field scuffles.
With another combative game expected, U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter began working the referee crew 24 hours early. On two occasions during his news conference Saturday, he urged officials to crack down on Mexican players grabbing opponents by the throat, among other transgressions.
“We want it to be an entertaining game for the fans,” Berhalter said, “but we also want it to be a fair game.”
Reflecting on past U.S.-Mexico incidents, he said he hopes “when there are these melees, when there are these confrontations, players keep their hands off each other. I don’t like seeing hands on our players’ necks, and we’re not going to stand for it. The referee needs to get control of that. I could imagine Tata would have the same answer.”
Gerardo “Tata” Martino, the Mexican coach, did not have the same answer. Asked about Berhalter’s comments, which also included criticism of the referee in the feisty Mexico-Canada Gold Cup semifinal, Martino cited the ref in the United States-Qatar semi and the U.S. coach losing his composure after Gyasi Zardes’s late game-winner.
At close distance, Berhalter pointed aggressively and yelled at the fourth official. Berhalter began his postgame news conference by apologizing for that encounter.
The second summer showdown comes with regional qualifying for the 2022 World Cup starting Sept. 2. In the eight-nation final round, the United States and Mexico will collide in November in Cincinnati and in March in Mexico City.
The qualifiers are more important than the Gold Cup, a biennial tournament to crown the champion of North and Central America and the Caribbean. But the Gold Cup carries a rich history and bragging rights. Mexico has won five of the six championship meetings against the United States, including the past three.
For revenue purposes, the competition is almost always played in the United States. But Mexico’s enormous fan base here — El Tri draws giant crowds and TV audiences for tournaments and annual friendlies at U.S. venues — sways home-field advantage in its favor.
A heavily pro-Mexico crowd is expected Sunday for the 72nd all-time meeting. Mexico leads, 36-20-15.
“These are fantastic games,” Berhalter said. “It’s always a great game when we meet Mexico, and to do it in finals makes it even more special.”
There was some doubt whether the United States and Mexico would make it to the final, even though they are responsible for all but one of the tournament’s 15 titles. (Canada triumphed in 2000.)
Martino brought an experienced squad, featuring many of the players he’ll take into World Cup qualifying, but Berhalter allowed his Europe-based stars to reconnect with their clubs in the preseason before they return stateside in late August for the start of the qualifiers.
Martino’s roster approach was influenced in part by the June 6 defeat to the United States, a wildly entertaining game in which Mexico squandered two leads and fell in extra time on Christian Pulisic’s goal.
Another tournament failure, not just against the United States but vs. a novice U.S. squad, would bruise Mexican soccer’s psyche and perhaps threaten Martino’s job.
“The reasons for this [U.S. roster] selection are not relevant for us,” Martino said. “We’re just facing the U.S. in a new final.”
Mexico did not hit its stride until the quarterfinals — a 3-0 romp over Honduras — but then survived a scare against Canada, 2-1, on a goal deep into second-half stoppage time.
Berhalter’s young unit won four of its five games by 1-0 margins, getting through the quarterfinals and semifinals on goals after the 80th minute. Anchored by goalkeeper Matt Turner, the Americans have conceded one goal — on a penalty kick during a 6-1 rout of Martinique in the group stage.
Even though he achieved his hopes of exposing secondary players to international competition and expanding his player pool for the qualifiers, Berhalter said “the overarching goal has been to win the Gold Cup. If we don’t win, we are going to be bitterly disappointed. We’ve been together now for four weeks, and the guys have grown so close together. There would be nothing better than to win this title.”
