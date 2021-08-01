If Payne tested positive for the coronavirus, at least 10 days must pass before he’s eligible to return, which could affect his participation in the team’s first preseason game, against the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Aug. 12; Washington travels the day before, on his would-be 10th day.
If Payne is unvaccinated and deemed a close contact, his timetable for a return can vary, but “high risk” close contacts must isolate for at least five days.
Coach Ron Rivera has been outspoken about players’ reluctance to get vaccinated, saying he’s “beyond frustrated,” especially because he is immunocompromised from his cancer treatments. As of Saturday morning, Washington’s player vaccination rate (those fully vaccinated and those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine) was at least 70 percent, an improvement from the team’s league-low 60 percent a week earlier.
“I think just making the statement that I am immune deficient is hopefully part of their conversation and their thought process,” Rivera said. “Again, it is a personal decision, and we just hope that we can get more guys vaccinated.”