It was the fifth championship meeting between the teams in eight tournaments, and after three consecutive defeats to Mexico, the United States prevailed in an imperfect but spellbinding affair for its seventh Gold Cup crown.
Kellyn Acosta assisted on the goal, delivering a free kick into the penalty area. Robinson, an Atlanta United player making his ninth U.S. appearance, beat Edson Álvarez to the ball and nodded a running six-yarder into the net for his third international goal.
“We were focusing a lot on set pieces,” Robinson said. “I know if I can get open and get a half-step, I can finish one. Kellyn put a perfect ball in, and I had to finish it.”
With 2022 World Cup qualifiers a month away, Coach Gregg Berhalter received a brave performance by a squad of mostly secondary players seeking to make an impression on a big stage.
Mexico, seeking to avenge a 3-2 defeat to the full-strength Americans in the Nations League final two months ago, was more experienced and talented. On several occasions, El Tri was poised to crack open the match.
But the Americans kept their composure and enjoyed several quality opportunities, the best coming in the first half when captain Paul Arriola hit the post.
The area around the stadium was buzzing with sun-drenched fans four hours before kickoff. Inside, the pregame festivities were akin to a nightclub, with DJs raising the decibels to deafening levels.
The match was being played in the United States, but the crowd was overwhelmingly pro-Mexico — as almost all El Tri matches are in this country.
Berhalter played the same lineup in the quarterfinals and semifinals but made four changes for the final. One was expected: striker Gyasi Zardes, the semifinal scorer against Qatar, for Daryl Dike, who struggled the past two matches.
The others came as some surprise. George Bello, 19, made his second appearance of the tournament, starting at left back in place of Sam Vines. Right back Reggie Cannon, who was slowed by an injury early in the competition, made his first start, replacing Shaq Moore.
And midfielder Eryk Williamson, an Alexandria native and former Maryland Terrapin, took Gianluca Busio’s place for his second start.
The first challenge for both sides was adjusting to the playing dimensions, which, at about 70 yards wide, barely met FIFA standards. The surface itself seemed fine; the natural-grass field slides in and out of the domed venue.
The Americans created the first genuine opportunity, but Williamson, set up by Bello’s cross, failed to test keeper Alfredo Talavera.
After Mexico’s claims for a handball in the box were dismissed, Matt Turner made a sensational save on Rogelio Funes Mori’s 13-yard header. The New England Revolution keeper was brilliant in the semifinal and has watched his stock soar in the competition with Zack Steffen and Ethan Horvath for playing time in the qualifiers.
When in possession, the Americans were slow and careful. They resorted to long balls rather than trying to build through midfield.
They were effective applying high pressure that forced giveaways, and in the 26th minute, Sebastian Lletget’s work on Álvarez led to Arriola surging into the box for a one-on-one with Talavera. The D.C. United winger went for the near corner but hit the post.
Mexico increased the tempo to its liking and created more opportunities. The Americans were bending but not breaking, and Turner remained in top form.
Just before intermission, Mexico lost defender Héctor Moreno to injury and Arriola was wildly off-target on a promising counterattack launched by Williamson.
The United States found itself in big trouble as soon as the second half started. Orbelín Pineda had time and space in the heart of the penalty area but hooked the shot, then missed wide with a redirect in the six-yard box.
Needing fresh legs, Berhalter turned to his bench in the 65th minute, bringing on Vines, Moore and midfielder Cristian Roldan.
Between the 70th and 75th minutes, the Americans were on the cusp of a breakthrough. Zardes threatened in the box, a Mexican defender deflected Matthew Hoppe’s sure thing, and Talavera threw his body at Arriola’s point-blank bid, blocking it with the back of his shoulder.
Extra time crackled to life, but as minutes passed and muscles cramped, a shootout loomed before Robinson delivered.
Note: Bolstered by European-based reinforcements, the U.S. squad will assemble in Nashville on Aug. 29-30 for training camp ahead of the first three of 14 World Cup qualifiers: at El Salvador on Sept. 2, vs. Canada in Nashville on Sept. 5 and at Honduras on Sept. 8. Mexico will open at home against Jamaica before visiting Costa Rica and Panama.
