Rocker, 21, is not without options. If he returns to Vanderbilt, he could be an interesting case study of the NCAA’s new regulations allowing athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness. As one of the most famous players in college baseball history, Rocker would seem poised to capitalize on his NIL benefits in a way few could — and in a way no college baseball player has before. He also could join an independent league team or play abroad.