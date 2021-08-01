“He says he feels good,” Martinez said of Rainey, who was slowed in spring training by a muscle strain near his right collarbone, then missed most of July with a stress reaction in his right tibia. “This was based on just how we want to use him and not be able to get him in every other day. I could have put him in [Saturday], of course, but up here we’re trying to compete, we’re trying to win. I don’t just want to throw him into a game.”