The NFL’s covid protocols require that fans maintain a distance of at least 20 feet from players, meaning fans don’t have the opportunity to get autographs from or take photos with players the way they might have done in the past. But Lisa Walker of Richmond, who has been coming to training camp since it came to the city in 2013, said the distance didn’t dampen her enthusiasm, pointing out she was still close enough to call out the players’ names and see them wave back.