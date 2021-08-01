That sequence sunk the Spirit’s chances and left it with a 3-1 loss at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. Washington hasn’t been able to figure out the Red Stars this season, going 0-2-1 in three meetings. Being passed by Chicago (6-5-2, 20 points), the Spirit (5-4-3, 18) dropped from third place into a tie for fourth with the North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League standings.
“We were our own worst enemy by a long shot in the first half,” Spirit Coach Richie Burke said. “Massive, massive disappointment at a performance that lacked any bite, any real character, any real personality. I was very disappointed that some players who wear the shirt with the badge were representing our brand, and that’s the sort of performance they put in.”
The Spirit has defeated Chicago just once in the teams’ past 12 regular season meetings. On June 19, the visiting Spirit drew with the Red Stars, 1-1, when Gautrat evened the score in stoppage time. Then, on July 2, the host Spirit fell, 1-0, after an own goal.
Chicago continued to display its superiority Sunday. In the 19th minute, forward Mallory Pugh collected the Spirit’s botched pass around midfield and dribbled to the right side of the box with Spirit defenders chasing her. Then, she turned and struck the ball to the left side of the goal with her right foot. The ball hit the inside of the left goal post and caromed into the net.
In the 39th minute, two Chicago players hit the ball toward the right side of the goal after a corner kick. The ball landed in front of forward Rachel Hill, who tapped it past Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe.
“There’s nothing that they were doing that we hadn’t looked at in our game plan,” Burke said. “We prepped our players to play, and we just didn’t get the job done.”
Burke said he was grateful when the Spirit entered the second half with more vigor. The Spirit held possession for 59.4 percent of the game and attempted two more shots and had four more corner kicks than the Red Stars. Washington’s aggression paid off with Trinity Rodman’s goal in the 71st minute.
Rodman stole a pass near midfield, collected the ball at the top of the box and dribbled past Red Stars goalkeeper Cassie Miller and two defenders. The second selection of January’s draft hit the empty net for her fourth goal in the past seven games.
But the Spirit’s chances of evening the score faded about eight minutes later when the official whistled Staab, who had tucked her hands behind her back, and Gautrat capitalized. Standing near Staab, Spirit midfielder Andi Sullivan argued that the ball had hit Staab’s chest.
But Burke and Sullivan said the match wasn’t lost because of that call. The Spirit had prepared all week for a familiar foe, hoping to create scoring opportunities through the midfield and pounce on the ball off Chicago’s corner kicks.
The Spirit is still without its Olympic contingent of U.S. defenders Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett, Sweden midfielder Julia Roddar and Japan midfielder Saori Takarada. Japan was eliminated in the quarterfinals Friday by Sweden, and Burke expects Takarada to resume training with the Spirit this week.
The Spirit won’t face the Red Stars again this season, but Burke and Sullivan hope to solve the team’s first-half issues before hosting the first-place Portland Thorns on Saturday night at Segra Field.
“We were up for that challenge, but for some reason we came out flat,” Sullivan said. “We need to figure out why that is. No one really stepped up in the first half, so it’s obviously on us to figure out. It doesn’t matter how much preparation we do or how much we talk about tactics — if we don’t come to battle, it’s not going to go well.”
More from The Post: