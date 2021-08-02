Shoring up these subtleties will help accentuate Gibson’s talent. He was as elusive as the team hoped he would be last season — he broke at least one tackle on 13.6 percent of his runs, second among players with 100 or more rushes, according to Sportradar — and yet that same ability can lead to exasperation. Gibson’s instincts are to cut it back, to make a play, but Rivera emphasized Gibson can’t indulge them in certain situations, such as in the red zone. If it’s third-and-short, don’t cut, just get the first down.