They have a knack for drafting shortstops who can shift around the diamond. Carter Kieboom, a first-round pick in 2016, was selected as a shortstop and is currently getting another tryout as the major-league third baseman. Luis García, 21 and a top shortstop in the minors, is up with the Nationals and splitting his time between short and second. Other recent examples are Jackson Cluff, Yasel Antuna, Sammy Infante and Armando Cruz, talented shortstops at different levels of Washington’s system. They also acquired Jordy Barley, a 21-year-old shortstop, by sending reliever Daniel Hudson to the San Diego Padres at the deadline.