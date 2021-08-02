This was supposed to be a turnaround season for Wentz. He lost the starting job in Philadelphia last season to Jalen Hurts after struggling to 16 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions in 12 games. Wentz had been the Eagles’ starter from the outset of his rookie season in 2016. He was a Pro Bowl choice as a second-year pro in 2017, a season in which he was perhaps the NFL’s MVP front-runner until suffering a knee injury in December.