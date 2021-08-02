The Colts traded for Wentz in the offseason and crossed their fingers that a reunion with Reich, his former offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, would reverse the downward spiral that led to Wentz being benched by the Eagles late last season.
But instead of working throughout training camp and the preseason toward Wentz trying to regain the form that made him a league MVP contender early in his Eagles tenure, the Colts will have to bide their time with untested youngster Jacob Eason as their fill-in starter and hope that Wentz’s recovery period falls closer to the shorter end of the wide time frame expressed Monday by Reich.
“Obviously we’re optimistic and hopeful that we can be on the front end of that,” Reich said at a news conference, according to the team’s website.
According to Reich, who was back in the Colts’ camp Monday after being in isolation following a positive test for the coronavirus, Wentz aggravated an old injury that may have originated as far back as high school. Wentz had sought additional medical opinions after feeling discomfort in his foot during the Colts’ practice last Thursday.
The Colts have just under six weeks until they open the regular season Sept. 12 at home against the Seattle Seahawks. So it’s conceivable, based on Reich’s timeline, that Wentz could be back by then. But a 12-week rehabilitation would stretch into late October and keep Wentz sidelined for most of the first two months of the regular season.
Eason is a second-year pro who did not play at all last season as a rookie, behind starter Philip Rivers and backup Jacoby Brissett, after being chosen in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of the University of Washington. The Colts signed quarterback Brett Hundley over the weekend. He joined Eason, Jalen Morton and Sam Ehlinger as the healthy quarterbacks on the team’s roster.
If the Colts attempt to trade for an experienced quarterback, their options could include the Chicago Bears’ Nick Foles, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Gardner Minshew and the Las Vegas Raiders’ Marcus Mariota. Foles won a Super Bowl with the Eagles after taking over for an injured Wentz.
Wentz is to be the Colts’ fourth different starting quarterback in the past four seasons, following Andrew Luck, Brissett and Rivers. Luck retired abruptly just before the 2019 season, then Brissett and Rivers held the starting job for one season apiece. Rivers retired after helping the Colts to last season’s AFC playoffs.
The Colts agreed in February to trade second- and third-round draft choices to the Eagles for Wentz. The second-rounder comes in next year’s NFL draft and becomes a first-round pick if Wentz plays in at least 75 percent of the Colts’ offensive plays this season (or if he plays in 70 percent and Indianapolis reaches the playoffs).
This was supposed to be a turnaround season for Wentz. He lost the starting job in Philadelphia last season to Jalen Hurts after struggling to 16 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions in 12 games. Wentz had been the Eagles’ starter from the outset of his rookie season in 2016. He was a Pro Bowl choice as a second-year pro in 2017, a season in which he was perhaps the NFL’s MVP front-runner until suffering a knee injury in December.
Foles took over as the starter and led the Eagles to a memorable Super Bowl triumph. Foles also took the team to the playoffs in the 2018 season when Wentz was sidelined by a back injury after making 11 starts.
Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension with the Eagles in 2019. He started all 16 games in a bounce-back 2019 season for Philadelphia before last season’s turnover issues that led to an organizational reset, with the quarterback job going to Hurts and Nick Sirianni being hired as the head coach following the ouster of Doug Pederson.