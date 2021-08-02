But here was a glimpse of what Gray could grow into. He retired the first six batters he faced, mostly mixing a low-to-mid-90s fastball with a curve and slider. He stranded two on in the third and fourth. Thirty of his first 40 pitches were strikes. Nine of his 15 outs came in the air. He found trouble in the fifth, when Odúbel Herrera smacked a full-count fastball to the left field seats. But even after issuing a two-out, four-pitch walk to Jean Segura, Gray rebounded to get Harper on a slow grounder.