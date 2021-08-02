Indeed, the Bucks got to savor their championship without immediately turning their attention to major offseason decisions. Antetokounmpo signed a five-year supermax extension last December. Jrue Holiday inked a four-year extension in April. Khris Middleton has three years left on a lucrative five-year contract he signed in 2019. Even center Brook Lopez is locked up for two more years. Milwaukee will need to re-sign or replace veteran role players like P.J. Tucker and Bobby Portis, but its core is fully intact for a title defense.
Such stability isn’t the norm for the franchises vying to unseat the Bucks. Following a postseason that was marked by disappointments and unexpected twists of fate for many aspiring contenders, here are 10 questions that will shape the upcoming NBA free agency period, which opens Monday at 6 p.m. Eastern.
1. How far will the Lakers go to reload?
After an uninspired first-round exit, the Lakers didn’t even wait until free agency to begin a massive roster shake-up. The 2020 champs traded three rotation players and their first-round pick for Russell Westbrook, forming a glitzy but potentially volatile Big Three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. From there, the floodgates opened with countless rumors of veterans like DeMar DeRozan, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard who might be angling for roster spots.
At the same time, the Lakers face decisions on their own free agents, including Dennis Schroder, Andre Drummond, Talen Horton-Tucker and Alex Caruso. When the dust settles, the 2022 Lakers will probably bear little resemblance to the 2021 model.
2. What is Kawhi Leonard’s plan?
It will probably get lost to history, but the Los Angeles Clippers certainly could have won the 2021 title if Kawhi Leonard hadn’t suffered an ACL injury during the second round. The Clippers pushed the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference finals without their franchise forward, but now must navigate Leonard’s free agency and, if he returns, an extended recovery timeline. Leonard, 30, is expected to decline his $36 million option in favor of more guaranteed money on a longer-term contract. Despite his injury, he’s the biggest name available in free agency.
If Leonard re-signs, the Clippers will remain in the title mix going forward, although they could face a lost season in 2021-22, depending on the length of his rehabilitation process. Owner Steve Ballmer’s next priority will be to re-sign Reggie Jackson, whose renaissance and playoff breakthrough were critical to the franchise’s first trip to the West finals. Nicolas Batum, a key piece all season, will also be a free agent. Serge Ibaka, who held a player option for next season and dealt with injuries during the playoffs, reportedly plans to return.
3. How richly will Chris Paul be rewarded?
When Chris Paul signed a four-year, $160 million max contract in 2018, it seemed likely that he would pick up a $44 million option in 2021-22, his age-36 season. Instead, the veteran point guard made the all-star team and guided the Phoenix Suns to their first Finals since 1993, thereby setting himself up to opt out for a multiyear golden parachute.
Phoenix’s dramatic turnaround was only possible due to Paul’s on-court and off-court leadership, His strong relationships with General Manager James Jones and Coach Monty Williams should help his leverage in contract talks, even after he faded badly in the Finals. Meanwhile, backup guard Cameron Payne is also due a big raise as an unrestricted free agent, and both Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges are eligible for lucrative rookie extensions. Ayton should command a max.
4. Do the Nets have a trick up their sleeves?
There’s never a dull moment with the Brooklyn Nets, who pulled off the trade of the year for James Harden in January, lined up Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge as ring-chasers and then saw their title hopes combust in the second round due to injuries to Harden and Kyrie Irving. This summer is full of decisions: Bruce Brown, Jeff Green and Griffin are all free agents. Spencer Dinwiddie, a veteran guard who is seeking a major payday after missing last season due to a knee injury, is too. The Nets and Lakers will probably battle for many of the same veteran-minimum candidates, but a sign-and-trade involving Dinwiddie could help Brooklyn add additional rotation pieces around its star trio.
5. Can the Knicks invest wisely to remain in the playoff mix?
The New York Knicks shocked the NBA world by racing up the Eastern Conference standings in their first season under Coach Tom Thibodeau. However, their first-round exit revealed that Julius Randle isn’t quite capable of leading a deep playoff run and that the plucky Knicks need an infusion of scoring talent. Unlike most of this year’s playoff teams, the Knicks possess ample cap space — more than $50 million worth — to pursue upgrades, and point guard figures to be a top priority. Of course, New York only has that much room to work with because more than half of its rotation is set to hit free agency, including Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, Reggie Bullock, Frank Ntilikina, Alec Burks and Elfrid Payton.
6. Will the Hawks keep the band together?
The Atlanta Hawks outperformed all expectations by beating the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round to reach the Eastern Conference finals. After a few active drafts and a spending spree last fall, the Hawks have assembled a respectable cast around star guard Trae Young. Even so, John Collins, a key frontcourt building block, is headed to restricted free agency and veteran guard Lou Williams, who was acquired at the trade deadline, will be an unrestricted free agent. Will Atlanta’s ownership group pay up to keep both? Offloading veteran forward Danilo Gallinari would be one option to help ease the financial pain caused by a new deal for Collins, which could reach nine figures.
7. Can Philadelphia find the right Ben Simmons trade?
The message was loud and clear from Philadelphia 76ers Coach Doc Rivers and franchise center Joel Embiid: Ben Simmons was to blame for their baffling second-round exit. The task of trading Simmons falls to new President Daryl Morey, who must construct a return package that includes veterans who are ready to contribute for a 2022 title chase. There’s no sense in playing for the future with prospects and picks, as Embiid is in his prime and has a lengthy injury history that forces Philadelphia to act with urgency. Morey will have his hands full this summer, as he desperately needs a point guard and must also juggle the free agencies of Danny Green, Dwight Howard and Furkan Korkmaz.
8. Will Kyle Lowry get a new chapter?
The rumors swirled around Kyle Lowry at the March trade deadline as the Toronto Raptors slogged toward the lottery. No deal materialized and reported suitors like the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers went on to really miss his initiation skills and veteran savvy in the playoffs. The 35-year-old Lowry has established himself as an icon in Toronto, but he has expressed a desire for one more big contract and it’s hard to see the Raptors’ path back to contention in the short term. Lowry needs big money and a chance to win. Will a deal with one of his possible deadline destinations finally materialize?
9. Can Damian Lillard get the help that he’s demanding?
Damian Lillard has put the Portland Trail Blazers on notice: Get me some help, or else. While there hasn’t yet been an official trade request, Lillard’s angsty public stance has applied real pressure on Blazers General Manager Neil Olshey to pursue a shake-up after four first-round exits in the last five years. Unfortunately for Lillard, Olshey has expressed a desire to retain most of his starting lineup and the Blazers don’t have many quality trade assets other than guard CJ McCollum. The Lillard/Blazers marriage could end up getting much uglier depending on how the summer unfolds.
10. How will Boston fill the Kemba Walker hole?
The Boston Celtics got straight to work after their first-round loss to the Brooklyn Nets: Brad Stevens replaced Danny Ainge as president, Ime Udoka replaced Stevens as coach and Kemba Walker was traded for Al Horford to move the franchise to a more flexible financial position. Boston’s future remains bright with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but it will need a new lead ballhandler to replace Walker, whose injury issues and lack of size posed problems in the playoffs.