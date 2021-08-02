There’s never a dull moment with the Brooklyn Nets, who pulled off the trade of the year for James Harden in January, lined up Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge as ring-chasers and then saw their title hopes combust in the second round due to injuries to Harden and Kyrie Irving. This summer is full of decisions: Bruce Brown, Jeff Green and Griffin are all free agents. Spencer Dinwiddie, a veteran guard who is seeking a major payday after missing last season due to a knee injury, is too. The Nets and Lakers will probably battle for many of the same veteran-minimum candidates, but a sign-and-trade involving Dinwiddie could help Brooklyn add additional rotation pieces around its star trio.