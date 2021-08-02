Butler’s potential new extension, which was reported by the Athletic and can’t be made official until later this week, carries some risk, as he will be 32 at the start of next season and has logged a heavy minutes load throughout his prime. But the five-time all-star, who averaged 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists last season, keyed Miami’s run to the Finals in the bubble. Paying up to keep him as the franchise centerpiece was the price of doing business. Without a happy Butler, Miami had no need for Lowry and no hope of making another deep playoff run.