That would also include Tennessee, where the Titans play, and Florida, home to the Dolphins and Super Bowl-champion Buccaneers, both of which weeks ago banned or limited mask mandates. After all, what are the results of such leadership? Recalcitrant Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last week watched his state, Florida, become the country’s leader in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. Half of the newly sick were between 20 and 40 years old — the age demographic into which NFL players fit. The only reason the NFL — or any professional or college sports league for that matter — would want to subject its athletes to that environment would be because they don’t care.