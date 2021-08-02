Not getting vaccinated isn’t “a personal decision ... a personal thing,” as Washington Football Team Coach Ron Rivera, a cancer survivor (and vocal vaccine advocate), suggested Saturday after two more of his players — on what last week was the least-vaccinated team in the NFL — were removed from the field, where they were a danger to him and everyone around him, and quarantined on the league’s reserve/covid-19 list. Standout defensive lineman Daron Payne then joined the list Sunday.
No, vaccination is a public concern. And maybe no national institution could compel that responsibility more than America’s pastime, football.
“I think the NFL could do that,” Utah law professor Leslie Francis, who last year co-authored an article on immunization and sports participation, assured me by phone.
Just as it decreed to sideline coronavirus-positive players, the NFL should follow the lead of the Department of Veterans Affairs, which last week started requiring vaccinations for its front-line health-care workers as the first federal agency to issue a vaccination mandate. It could follow the University of Maryland, where I teach and which earlier this year announced students, staff and faculty returning to campus for the fall semester must be vaccinated. It could follow the lead of any number of other employers, large and small, or public events that have decided to ask for proof of vaccination for employment or admittance.
But that is just one prong in what should be the NFL’s approach — and that of its fellow leagues, including the NBA, the WNBA, MLB, MLS and the NWSL. The NCAA, too. After all, if Maryland is restricting who can be on campus by vaccination, why should that not extend to visiting sports teams?
Travel for sport is that second prong in getting more of the unvaccinated on board. And it should start with this NFL season. The league should do the same to states where its franchises play that are being as obstinate as Rivera’s players. The NFL should demand those states follow federal guidelines, no matter how often the science may change them, or lose the privilege of having the league play games there.
States that want to defy federal mandates to be vaccinated or submit to regular testing — or refuse to adhere to mask requirements and social distancing — should be left as outside spectators to the NFL season. They should be put on a no-play list. Boycotted — just like the league did with Arizona when it refused to recognize the national holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. It pulled the Super Bowl from the state until it got in line with the rest of the country.
That would mean the NFL wouldn’t play in states such as Texas, Arizona and Georgia — home to the Cowboys and Texans, Cardinals and Falcons — where reactionary Republican governors Greg Abbott, Doug Ducey and Brian Kemp last week signaled opposition to Biden administration recommendations as the delta variant surges.
That would also include Tennessee, where the Titans play, and Florida, home to the Dolphins and Super Bowl-champion Buccaneers, both of which weeks ago banned or limited mask mandates. After all, what are the results of such leadership? Recalcitrant Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last week watched his state, Florida, become the country’s leader in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. Half of the newly sick were between 20 and 40 years old — the age demographic into which NFL players fit. The only reason the NFL — or any professional or college sports league for that matter — would want to subject its athletes to that environment would be because they don’t care.
The NFL suggested last month that it did care about the potential financial impact of trying to play a second season in an atmosphere subjected to the whims of a deadly virus. The league said it would not accommodate outbreaks on teams now that vaccines are available. It won’t reschedule games if team rosters are severely reduced by the virus. Instead, games that couldn’t be played would be forfeited, the team at fault would be fined, and no players on either side would be paid.
So now impose a financial penalty on the less-than-compliant states. Maybe that will get the proper response.
“The league is a private entity,” said Francis, who sits on the editorial board of the Journal of the Philosophy of Sport. “It could say to teams, ‘Either you forfeit if the other team doesn’t want to play you or … you meet our vaccine policy.’ ”
Francis envisioned the same scenario in college football.
“I’m a sports junkie,” she said. “So in the Pac-12, you’ve got Utah, the two Arizona schools. Then you’ve got Stanford, which I believe is requiring vaccinations to return. You’ve got UCLA and Cal, both of which are requiring vaccination. I don’t know what the policy of the Oregon and Washington schools are going to be, but I can easily see the California schools saying, ‘You don’t come to play us without proof of vaccinations.’ I foresee that as push coming to shove if infection rates stay high, and I anticipate they will.”
What Francis suggested wasn’t drastic in the history of college sports. It was routine practice for more than half of the previous century. Southern schools such as Maryland that refused to integrate also refused to allow integrated teams to come to their campuses or even play those teams in their home stadiums and arenas.
But what organizations such as the NFL should do now is use their power with the public to effect good behavior, not an odious one.
A vaccine mandate for players and the states they work in would be an exercise in best practices — and peace of mind for Rivera and his loved ones.