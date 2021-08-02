Experts hired by the NFL and Seeger created a battery of tests and a confidential guidebook for doctors evaluating former players that left doctors with no option other than to use race-based norms. The guidebook directed doctors to use scoring systems that require race-norming scores on several tests. In a memo written this year and reviewed by The Post, one doctor who evaluated players wrote that the guidebook “dictates” the use of race-based norms on several tests.

BrownGreer, the law firm hired by the NFL and Seeger to oversee settlement payouts, repeatedly issued rulings that reinforced the race-norming practice, including seven denied dementia claims reviewed by The Post in which the firm specifically cited a failure to use the correct race-based norms in the denials.