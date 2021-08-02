In late June, the Athletic’s Chantel Jennings and Dana O’Neil reported a litany of allegations against Hillsman after speaking with nine former Syracuse players and 19 others, including team managers and staff members. Per the report, the players and others accused Hillsman of “regularly threatening players verbally, sometimes using vulgar language; making players uncomfortable by kissing their foreheads; hiring a staff member previously accused of sexual harassment who made players and managers uncomfortable; and refusing players’ requests for water after running punishing sprints.”