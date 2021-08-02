Washington has possibly the top edge-rushing duo in the NFL in Chase Young and Montez Sweat. It may also have one of the top trash-talking duos. Young and Sweat have been menaces to the offensive line and also frequent talkers — to the tackles, to the tight ends, to the backs, to anyone within earshot.
Sweat got into it with tight end Temarrick Hemingway during the third practice in Richmond and the two had to be separated. During team drills Monday, Sweat pushed back rookie offensive tackle Sam Cosmi to blow up a pitch to J.D. McKissic in the backfield. “Oh, hell naw!” Sweat yelled afterward. He saved more choice words for left tackle Charles Leno Jr. later in team drills, while Young didn’t hesitate to bark at offensive players from the sideline.
“They’re beasts. Them guys got a motor, and they talk a little bit, so I love that,” cornerback William Jackson III said, before a reporter questioned the characterization of “a little bit.”
“Well, I exaggerate. A lot,” he added. “They talk a lot. I love having guys up front that play with that energy.”
The talk wasn’t solely from the defense, however. When Ryan Fitzpatrick hit Terry McLaurin with a deep ball, he let the defense know.
“When they start talking back and giving you a little bit, then you know you’re going somewhere with it,” Jackson said. “But the scary guys are the ones that don’t say anything. I used to play against A.J. Green everyday and I’d talk a little something to him and he’d be like, ‘Okay.’ That’s a scary guy right there.”
Rivera spoke to players while in Richmond about not crossing the line with trash-talking, and at one point during Monday’s workout, he went over to Sweat to tell him to ease up.
“I also told the guys, ‘When somebody starts talking, you can’t let them get in your head. And if you can’t deal with it out here, what makes me think you’re going to be able to deal with it on the football field?’” Rivera said.
Among the many unknowns for Washington: How many receivers it plans to keep. Two wideouts — McLaurin and Curtis Samuel — have roster spots on lock. But it’s plausible that as many as three more are safe: Adam Humphries, Cam Sims and third-round rookie Dyami Brown.
Competition for the bottom of the receiver depth chart has intensified at camp, but the team hasn’t practiced in full pads yet — it will for the first time Tuesday — and hasn’t played a preseason game. As Coach Ron Rivera has said, there are “no consequences” yet.
But what is clear is Rivera and his staff will face some difficult decisions later this month when they have to pare its receiving corps. Antonio Gandy-Golden, a fourth-round pick in 2020, is finally healthy from a hamstring injury suffered last season and has had a string of highlight catches. So, too, has Kelvin Harmon, who is back from an ACL injury he suffered last offseason. DeAndre Carter has flashed speed and has been used in the punt returner rotation along with Steven Sims Jr., who has impressed in the early going on offense.
So how many receivers will Washington keep? It depends.
“That number will change,” Rivera cautioned. “ … We got a tremendous amount of competition right now. … We just have to figure out a way to get the young guys reps during preseason games.”
Gandy-Golden said he was recently vaccinated and believes his unvaccinated teammates will “come around.” The second-year receiver had covid-19 last offseason but decided only recently to get vaccinated.
“I wouldn’t say anything changed my mind too drastically,” he told reporters after practice Monday. “Just being on the team and just seeing everybody that didn’t have [some restrictions] anymore. Obviously, I had it before, so I was one of those people, like, ‘I already had it. The chances of me getting it again are probably slim.’ … But I started reading around and seeing coach bringing these experts in to talk to us. They obviously put a lot of time into this, so it’s obviously pretty serious.”
Gandy-Golden said he feels the NFL’s restrictions for unvaccinated players are “definitely necessary” because people are still getting infected with the virus. One of his concerns about the vaccine initially was that he’d feel sick after receiving it and would have to be sidelined. But he felt fine afterward.
“I feel like everybody will eventually come around,” he said. “We’re a pretty strong team, and if not, most of us will come around and we’ll be able to lift those restrictions for most people.”
Washington has seven players on the covid-19/reserve list, but Cornelius Lucas will soon come off it. He completed his mandatory five-day isolation and was back on the field working with a trainer during practice. The team has kept him on the list to ease him back into workouts.
Injury updates: Washington was without its top three defensive tackles Monday. Jonathan Allen is dealing with a slight hamstring injury, according to Rivera, and was working on the side field with a trainer during practice, and Daron Payne and Matt Ioannidis are on the covid-19/reserve list.
Quarterback Kyle Allen also attended practice but did not participate because of an injury to his surgically repaired left ankle. He watched in street clothes and walked with a limp as Steven Montez received third-team reps in his place.
First-round linebacker Jamin Davis was dressed but did not participate in any team drills. Rivera said David was poked in the eye and has an eye infection.