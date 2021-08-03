“There’s bang-bang plays that happen and guys will hit the ground, but you can’t tee off on somebody,” Rhule told reporters. “It’s not what we’ll do. It’s undisciplined by us, so it can’t happen.”
Quarterback Sam Darnold stressed that players need “to do a lot better job of taking care of each other out there,” adding (via the Charlotte Observer), “we were all praying for him [Kirkwood] out there.”
Panthers coaches yelled at Ibe, an undrafted player out of South Carolina, after the hit and he was told to leave practice, the first training camp session in which players were in pads, at Wofford College.
Kirkwood broke his clavicle twice last season, catching one pass for 13 yards in only one regular season game. Also an undrafted player, Kirkwood spent his first two NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints before joining the Panthers last year.
