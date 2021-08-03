Early speculation in the offseason was that Collins might switch to linebacker as Curl took over strong safety. Although Collins had heard the talk before, he bristled at that in the offseason. He is a safety and will remain a safety, both he and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio assured. But his role has always been a hybrid of sorts; Collins has played the majority of his defensive snaps in the box, yet he still drops into coverage as a traditional safety and moves around in Washington’s sub-packages. At times, he is a linebacker on the field.