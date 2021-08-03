Patrick Corbin, the Nationals’ starter Tuesday night at against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies, counts himself among the seasoned players available to provide counsel. With eight veterans getting shipped out for 12 prospects at the deadline last week, the left-hander could become a valuable sounding board.
He’s also going to be counted on to provide stability in the starting rotation, a quality that has been elusive this season for the nine-year veteran. Such was the case again Tuesday night, when Corbin allowed a homer on the first pitch he threw, then retired 11 straight before unraveling in the seventh inning of a 5-4 loss amid another day of roster modification.
“It’s just been frustrating,” Corbin said. “I felt great today. Just seems like the results still haven’t come, but just got to continue to keep going out there. I feel good. I feel like my stuff’s good enough to go out there and compete and pitch in these games.”
Corbin (6-10) allowed four runs, all earned, in seven innings for his third loss in four starts. It also was Corbin’s fourth consecutive start permitting at least four runs and second in a row with an opponent hitting three home runs.
Corbin had departed by the time Bryce Harper, the 2015 NL MVP with Washington, sent Javy Guerra’s 0-2 pitch well beyond the seats in left center for his 17th homer of the season and a 5-2 lead. Guerra was making his Nationals season debut after missing the first portion of the year with a sore elbow.
Washington (49-58) made the proceedings intriguing by scoring twice each in the seventh and eighth, capped by Josh Bell’s two-run blast off starter Zack Wheeler, who had not allowed a hit until the sixth. Bell sent Wheeler’s final offering of the night over and well beyond the wall in center.
J.T. Realmuto had begun the seventh with a homer off Corbin, who followed by walking Alec Bohm. Ronald Torreyes then belted a homer for a 4-0 lead on an unseasonably cool night that began with leadoff hitter Jean Segura depositing Corbin’s fastball over the wall in left field.
Washington’s first runs came with Tres Berrera driving in Yadiel Hernandez from third on a bouncer to short and Carter Kieboom scoring on pinch-hitter Parra’s bloop single that landed between charging center fielder Odubel Herrera and retreating second baseman Adrián Sanchez.
The Nationals went quietly in the ninth, with Phillies closer Jose Alvarado retiring the side, including pinch hitters Zimmerman and fresh arrival Riley Adams, in order. They lost for the third time in four games to remain 6 ½ games back of the New York Mets in the NL East.
“These guys are going to get it,” Martinez said. “They’re playing together. They’re pulling for one another, and that’s what it’s going to take. They don’t fell like, and I don’t feel like, we’re out of it. We’re still pushing. We’ve got to win some of these games now.”
The rebooted Nationals’ morphed some more Tuesday when the club, among other moves, recalled Adams from Class AAA Rochester. He was added to the big league roster after reserve catcher Rene Rivera was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow contusion.
Adams, 25, initially joined the Nationals as part of a deal that sent reliever Brad Hand to the Toronto Blue Jays July 29.
Adams made his major league debut with Toronto June 8 and was regarded as the Blue Jays’ top power hitter in the minor leagues, according to Baseball America, hitting .239 with seven homers, six doubles and 17 RBI in 35 games with Class AAA Buffalo.
The right-handed Adams learned only hours before Tuesday’s first pitch he would be back in the big leagues after having received a late-night telephone call Monday from Red Wings Manager Matt LeCroy, who told him to be prepared to make the 300-mile drive from Rochester, N.Y.
“Got in the car about 6 a.m. [Tuesday] and started making the trek,” Adams said after completing his first batting practice with the Nationals. “Obviously, it wasn’t even a for-sure thing yet. They still had to look at Rene, and so I was just hanging out in the hotel and just waiting on my phone in case I got the opportunity.”
Washington also selected the contract of Guerra from the Red Wings while optioning right-hander Wander Suero to Rochester. Suero had permitted seven runs, all earned, and three walks over his previous 3⅔ innings.
“I feel like the overall vibe in the clubhouse is we’ve got new guys on the roster, younger guys, but everyone is hungry,” Bell said. “Everyone is excited for the chance to come out and hopefully make a name for themselves here, so just that next-man-up mentality, and we’re going to ride with it.”