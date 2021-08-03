The law firm found evidence of “systemic gender inequity issues" at the NCAA, including a reporting structure that treated women’s basketball officials as “subordinate” to those in the men’s game and media agreements that “significantly undervalued” the women’s game and harmed their ability to bring in sponsors.
The NCAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It apologized for the disparities between the tournaments this summer, saying it would work to improve the treatment of its women’s basketball programs. But it also blamed the women’s game for generating far less money than the men’s, putting out a fact sheet that claimed women’s basketball loses substantial amounts of money.
The law firm’s external review, however, found those calculations were “skewed” by the NCAA, which incorrectly allocated revenue only to men’s basketball, and by sponsor agreements that prioritized the men’s tournament above the women’s.
The report found that longstanding inequities in the NCAA’s treatment of women’s basketball — like smaller staffs, substantially smaller budgets, and a perpetual view of the women’s game as a perpetual money loser — led to the disparities that were exposed at the championship this March.
“Gender inequities were baked into the very fabric of the tournaments and how the tournaments were viewed by the NCAA,” the report said.
This story is developing and will be updated