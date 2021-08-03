Before a pro-Kyrgios crowd of roughly 6,000, McDonald scored the biggest victory of his career, 6-4, 6-4, over a player once ranked 13th in the world. McDonald by playing largely fault-free tennis while Kyrgios generated random heat, a slew of errors and six double-faults.
It wasn’t that Kyrgios failed to produce blistering serves and forehands. He did. He just couldn’t string together enough in succession to build a lead or any momentum.
Kyrgios, who competes sporadically and without a coach, didn’t hide his disappointment in a post-match interview that was part confessional.
“My head's in the shed, to be honest,” said Kyrgios, 26. “I didn't play great. I know there are going to be a lot of people disappointed.”
He said he’d hope for better when and Hyattsville native Frances Tiafoe play doubles this week. “I’ll try and enjoy every bit of time I have on court,” he pledged. “I’ll get back on the practice court. All I can do is just keep trying to play, keep swinging, and hopefully things will turn.”
But Kyrgios acknowledged that what ails his tennis is something more profound than a lack of practice. It is, he suggested, a lack of passion he can’t explain — an emptiness that’s a far cry from the combustible temperament that defined him as a teenage phenom.
“I feel like I actually enjoyed my tennis more when it was so up and down,” Kyrgios said. “You see me today, like, I’m losing, and I’m barely getting angry. I actually miss the days when I was losing, and I was carrying on and I was getting fined, and I was throwing my rackets. … That just meant that I just cared a lot. Do you know what I mean? … Now I lose, and I’m actually happy for the other guy. Back then, I couldn’t stand the other guy.”
Tuesday marked the start of play for several of seeded players granted first-round byes. Among them was Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 20-year-old Canadian who arrived in Washington with a career-best ranking of No. 15.
He also arrived slightly weary, he acknowledged, after weathering a shaky start against Italian veteran Andreas Seppi, feeling lingering jet lag after his return trip from the Tokyo Olympics. And it showed in his performance against Seppi, 37, who deftly varied his pace and tactics.
Auger-Aliassime’s 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory wasn’t the prettiest, but it thrilled the crowd and sent him into the third round.
He has kept a torrid schedule this year and achieved several career firsts, including toppling his idol Roger Federer on the grass at Halle and reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. But crisscrossing the globe, combined with advancing deeper into tournaments than he has been accustomed to, has taken a toll.
“Wimbledon has been great, but the transition has not been easy — physically, mentally, the traveling,” Auger-Aliassime said. “I’m still a little bit jet-lagged from Tokyo. Just this whole combination hasn’t made it easy for me the last couple weeks after Wimbledon.”
Still, he took satisfaction in mustering the resolve to advance.
“I guess, to win ugly, in a way, coming back from really a poor set of tennis in the first, to come back and win it, it's good that I can also win matches that way,” he said.
As the tournament’s second seed, Auger-Aliassime is drawn to face 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final, if both advance.
Nadal, who played tourist Tuesday and posted Instagram shots of himself in front of the U.S. Capitol, Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, opens play Wednesday at 7 p.m.