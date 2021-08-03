Of the 84 percent, 50.5 percent are fully vaccinated, meaning 14 days have passed since their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The NFL also considers players who have had covid-19 fully vaccinated 14 days after having received one vaccine dose.
Washington’s vaccination rate was the sixth-lowest among the 32 NFL teams, as of Monday morning.
The overall rate of NFL players who are at least partially vaccinated hit 90 percent Tuesday, according to a tweet from NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy. That rate is well above the national average of 70 percent among adults, a threshold that was reached Monday.
The league has not mandated immunization, but it has incentivized it by loosening restrictions for those who are vaccinated.
Washington has been among the teams at the center of the vaccination discussion in part because of Rivera’s health. Last season he underwent treatment for squamous cell carcinoma and is now immunocompromised, putting him at higher risk for covid-19.
Over the past week, he’s said he’s “beyond frustrated” by players’ hesitance to get the vaccine and has talked to many individually about it. Although he’s qualified his comments by saying it’s a “personal decision,” he’s also stressed the potential disadvantages the team could face if there’s an outbreak.
USA Today first reported Washington’s latest vaccination rate.
Washington had seven players on its covid-19/reserve list on Sunday, but has since activated tackle Cornelius Lucas and is expected to soon bring back defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and defensive back Chris Miller.