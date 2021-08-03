The offense shined during the first up-tempo two-minute drill. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick got the unit near midfield with three short passes — one to Cam Sims, one to Logan Thomas, one to Peyton Barber — and Sims found a hole in what appeared to be zone coverage deep down the left sideline for a big gain. The offense the stalled, and on third down, defensive end Montez Sweat appeared to snuff out the potential scoring drive with a touch-sack.