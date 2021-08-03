Washington faced fourth and 20 from the 29-yard-line with 51 seconds left. Fitzpatrick stepped up to avoid the rush, and defensive end Chase Young, who was collapsing the pocket, reached out his right arm. Fitzpatrick ran up and to the right, nearly at the line of scrimmage, and lofted the ball to Thomas, who out-jumped cornerback William Jackson III and held on for the score.
After the offense’s celebration settled down, Young and running back J.D. McKissic argued on the sideline. Young and Sweat had been trash-talking with a few offensive players all morning, and now, McKissic kindly reminded him the offense had won. (Fitzpatrick finished 6-of-7 for 78 yards and a touchdown.)
“I touch that [guy] softly, it’s a sack!” Young howled.
McKissic pointed to one of the referees at practice. “He said it’s a touchdown!”
Washington’s covid-19/reserve list situation is improving. By Tuesday, 84 percent of the team’s players had received at least one shot, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, which is up from 60 percent eight days ago and ranks as the league’s fourth-lowest rate. The team also activated offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas from the covid-19/reserve list and put defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and cornerback Chris Miller in a return ramp-up period.
After the latter two are removed, the team will have four players — wide receiver Curtis Samuel, offensive tackle David Sharpe, right guard Brandon Scherff and defensive tackle Daron Payne — on the list.
In other injury news, four players missed practice Tuesday. Defensive tackle Jon Allen (hamstring), defensive end James Smith-Williams (lower leg) and quarterback Kyle Allen (ankle) are day-to-day. Tight end Sammis Reyes “tweaked” his knee, Coach Ron Rivera said, and the team will be cautious with him moving forward.
The team also activated veteran Deshazor Everett from the active/non-football illness list, deepening the already-tight competition at safety.
“Deshazor isn’t just a good safety, he’s a heck of a special-teams player for us,” Rivera said. “It was good to have him back.”
Kendall Fuller has not stopped moving around on defense. Training camp is often a time for trial and error, particularly as it pertains to trying players at different positions. Fuller said he is used to it, having done so all the way back to his freshman season at Virginia Tech.
This training camp, Fuller has split his time between the outside and slot cornerback positions. And in his second year back in Washington, he not only feels more comfortable, but he sees a better continuity throughout the defense.
“You can see things a little better, see things a little clearer so you’re able to react and go make plays,” Fuller said.
The defense has seen the addition of a few key players as well as the return of another, in safety Landon Collins, who made his way back to the field on Tuesday. Fuller said that Collins’s mentality and the energy that he brings to the field is refreshing to see.
“He sees things and he just shoots,” Fuller said. “You know, you see him making plays all over the field.”
Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. is still relatively new to the offensive line. Throughout a career that started in 2014 with the Chicago Bears, he knows that his height puts him at a disadvantage when on the line. The typical offensive tackle has a couple of inches over Leno at 6-foot-3.
The lineman recognizes the extra inch from his cleats isn’t enough to level the playing field. To make up for the disadvantage, Leno has turned to his basketball background during training camp to use his lengthy arms and body awareness to get a hold of guys.
“I like to get extension, I like to get my hands on guys, I like to use my athleticism,” Leno said. “I’ve got a very, very good basketball background.”
He carries around a toolbox of all the tips and tricks he’s acquired over the years from coaches and teammates, and he recently added a new move to it, when offensive line coach John Matsko showed him a tactic for how to counter a defender’s juke move.
“I had never heard that before,” Leno said. “I know I’m keeping that in my back pocket and I’m going to use it the next time I go out to the football field and that happens.”
Nicki Jhabvala contributed reporting