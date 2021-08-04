The next step for Thomas is to maximize his catches because, by snaps and targets, he’s already in the vicinity of the league’s elite tight ends, such as Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and San Francisco’s George Kittle. But he’s not as explosive as they are. For example, while his 6.9 targets per game ranked fourth among tight ends last year, they didn’t travel far (his 5.6 air yards per catch ranked 25th) and he didn’t do a lot with them after the catch (his four yards after the catch per reception, 20th).