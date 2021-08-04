It was a rare flash of ire directed at the coach, who, from all accounts, has fostered strong bonds and a family atmosphere in his young player pool. It was alarming coming from a 20-year-old forward in his first extended stay with the national team.
After the 1-0 victory, on a goal assisted by Hoppe’s replacement, they talked it out.
“As a player, you want to play, you want to stay on the field,” Hoppe said in an interview with The Washington Post this week. “Gregg played; he knows what it’s like. I let the emotions get the better of me. There is no hard feelings there.”
Hoppe, though, still felt bad about his behavior. So as the delegation moved to Las Vegas for the final against Mexico, he decided to make amends in a lighthearted way.
He enhanced a photo of Berhalter’s shaved head with an artistic touch and arranged for it to be plastered on a T-shirt.
To avoid distracting the championship preparations, Hoppe kept it under wraps until after the Americans upset their archrivals, 1-0, on Sunday.
At the postgame party, he wore it under a dark blazer. When Hoppe saw Berhalter, he opened his blazer. They shared a laugh and posed for photos.
“Gregg and I have a unique relationship,” Hoppe said. “It’s very positive. It’s unlike any other relationship I’ve had with a coach, the way he brings his players together. He has his ways to motivate and build bonds in the team. And it’s gotten us the Nations League trophy [in June] and the Gold Cup trophy.”
Through a team spokesman, Berhalter said Hoppe asked him what he thought of the shirt and he said “it was great.” Hoppe said he plans to present Berhalter a shirt next time they cross paths.
Hoppe’s contributions to the Gold Cup championship — starting assignments in each of the three knockout matches and the late winning goal against Jamaica in the quarterfinals — thrust him into the mix for the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. In the first of 14 matches over seven months, the United States will visit El Salvador on Sept. 2.
“Gregg was able to put trust in me even though he hadn’t seen me much with the team,” Hoppe said. “The Gold Cup was really positive for me, for my development and for my confidence.”
His confidence doesn’t seem to be lacking.
Hoppe hadn’t represented the United States at any level until this year but has endeared himself to the fan base with not only his menacing attacking qualities but his facial expressions and knack for irritating the opposition — qualities that elicited comparisons to former U.S. star Clint Dempsey.
After a breakout season with German club Schalke, Hoppe received his first U.S. call-up in May for a friendly against Switzerland. It was primarily an introduction to the program and the established players. He didn’t play, and he was not selected for the subsequent Nations League squad. He was, though, among four European-based players named to a young Gold Cup team.
Starting on the left wing in four of the six matches, he proved his worth with the ability to take on defenders, serve crosses and threaten in the penalty area.
Before the final, the Southern California native was also tasked with securing tickets for immediate family and relatives, friends and former coaches. Hoppe, Gyasi Zardes and Kellyn Acosta had the largest delegations. Some teammates donated their complimentary tickets to Hoppe’s cause.
“We were able to bond unlike any other team I’ve been on,” Hoppe said, reflecting on his first extended U.S. experience. “Gregg did a really good job bringing all the guys together and creating that sense of community, where no matter what is happening, we’re going to fight for each other. It showed in the tournament. It feels weird not being with them right now, you know?”
With the tournament over, Hoppe will pivot back to his club career, though there seems to be some question of whether he will return to Schalke, which was relegated to the second division from the Bundesliga for the first time in 30 years.
A young player with a high ceiling and rising market value, debt-ridden Schalke could end up selling him before European transfer windows close in a few weeks.
“I’m a Schalke player right now and I am a proud Schalke player,” Hoppe said from home in Orange County, Calif. “I love the fans. The club has been good to me. It’s been flattering to receive interest from other clubs, but my future is something my club and my agent will decide.”
That uncertainty comes just seven months after he became the first American to record a Bundesliga hat trick and six months after he signed his first pro contract.
The Gold Cup experience added another layer to a substantial year.
“It’s been crazy,” he said, “but it’s been good.”
