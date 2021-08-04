Asked why he approved last week’s trade to the Dodgers, Scherzer said this is where he wanted to be. He wanted to be in a National League city to minimize adjustment down the stretch. He wanted warm weather. And he wanted to be somewhere where he could win right away, the kind of situation that requires little on-field adjustment and plenty of competitive energy.
“I wasn’t necessarily going to dictate which team I was going to go to but rather which team I would accept a trade to,” Scherzer said.
In the days since Scherzer was traded to Los Angeles, he has kept a relatively low profile. He joined the Dodgers on Saturday in Arizona. He threw a bullpen session Sunday. The Dodgers were off Monday, leaving Scherzer to make his Dodger Stadium arrival Tuesday in a Zoom news conference before a highly anticipated series against the Astros. Asked to describe that five-day period, Scherzer said simply, “Crazy — crazy is an understatement.”
“It would have been a lot easier before kids and dogs and everything, but now with three kids and four dogs, life’s a lot more hectic,” Scherzer said. “Yeah, we’re picking up the circus from D.C. and trying to get it out to L.A. as quick as possible.”
Scherzer’s first start as a Dodger comes against the hated Astros, who on Tuesday night played in front of fans at Dodger Stadium for the first time since they were punished for stealing signs in 2017, when they beat the Dodgers in the World Series, and 2018.
He will be thrown into a playoff atmosphere immediately, and he will be thrown into a rotation that is without Clayton Kershaw (injured) and Trevor Bauer (on leave while under investigation for sexual assault). In other words, he will not be easing into duty but rather shouldering massive expectations right away.
“I understand why we’re here. And I understand we have a great team and the fans should feel that way,” Scherzer said. “But as a player, you can only control what you can control.”
Scherzer admitted that he felt “a little” trepidation when he took the mound Thursday amid swirling trade rumors. He said he was particularly pleased to be traded to Los Angeles because he will be reunited with former Nationals chiropractor Keith Pyne, who now consults for the Dodgers and can help straighten out issues when they arise.
Scherzer’s final start as a National went just fine, further assuring suitors that the right-hander would be ready to contribute down the stretch. The 37-year-old wouldn’t say if the Nationals asked him to approve a trade anywhere else but did admit that he saw the rumors circulating for a few hours after his start Thursday that he was headed to San Diego.
“We have teammates. I was kind of aware it was going on, but I had not gotten that phone call from [Nationals General Manager Mike] Rizzo to say that was a done deal. In baseball, whenever you see things like that, rumors are rumors until you actually get the phone call,” Scherzer said. “But the fact that Twitter was going off and I hadn’t gotten a phone call, I knew something else was probably still in the weeds.”
Rizzo, Scherzer said, was upfront with him throughout the process. He said the two spoke about the direction of the team and that Rizzo’s words were “the roster needs to be retooled and that given where everybody was at in their contract status, that he needed to give a facelift to the organization to provide resources and obviously stock up on the minor league system as well.”
In his 14th season in the majors, Scherzer is certainly aware of the bigger picture.
“The economics of baseball can usually dictate things like that. It is what it is. You have to be a major leaguer. You have to be a pro. I was kind of a casualty of that,” added Scherzer, who said one of the coolest parts of his arrival was walking into the clubhouse and getting a hug from future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. “Hey, look, I’m getting traded, but for me it’s an opportunity to come to another organization to win. And when you talk about trying to win, this is a team that won the World Series last year.”