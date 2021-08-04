“The economics of baseball can usually dictate things like that. It is what it is. You have to be a major leaguer. You have to be a pro. I was kind of a casualty of that,” added Scherzer, who said one of the coolest parts of his arrival was walking into the clubhouse and getting a hug from future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. “Hey, look, I’m getting traded, but for me it’s an opportunity to come to another organization to win. And when you talk about trying to win, this is a team that won the World Series last year.”