Within that, though, was a bit more taking stock for the future, a theme for the season’s final two months. So while Paolo Espino had his worst start of the campaign, yielding six runs in five innings, Victor Robles took some tiny steps forward — then some tiny steps back — in the leadoff spot. The 24-year-old homered on the first pitch he saw at the plate, walked, popped up and struck out looking. He is back atop the order because the other options were shipped out at the trade deadline. Manager Dave Martinez is seeing if, this time, he can stick.