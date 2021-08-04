The conditions each day are important — the temperature can impact how the ball moves through the air. There are other factors to consider, too, though, including the tension of a player’s racket.
During the day, when it’s hot and humid, a player is likely to increase the tension in the strings. At night, when it’s typically cooler, a player is likely to go down. So rackets have to be prepared to players’ liking.
Enter the racket stringers, who can be found at the Citi Open in a small room near the front of the players’ lounge tent. There are five men who work there, stringing rackets at machines.
“Every time they strike the ball, the tension in the racket is what dictates the depth of the court,” said manager Jay Lewandowski, who works with the small crew at the event. “So when their swing is the constant, what controls the depth in the court is the tension.
“So if they wanted to go deeper into the court, they loosen their tension. If they wanted to go less deep, they tighten it up. So they rely on us to do our jobs so they can do theirs.”
The trust that players build with stringers is something that develops over the years, so Lewandowski doesn’t feel any pressure. He started his company, Game Set Match Tennis, in 2003. He has worked with colleges across the country and has developed long working relationships with players as they have climbed the ranks.
Craig Brotman, another stringer at this year’s tournament, said he has known Sebastian Korda, an American player competing at Citi Open this year, since he was 6 years old. Originally from Columbia, Md., Brotman helped string rackets at a tournament for the first time at the Citi Open 35 years ago.
Don’t tell Rowell Salvado there isn’t pressure, though. This is his first Citi Open.
“If you look at it this way, every time you see a player that you’re stringing for, [I think] is it them? Is it me?” Salvado said. “You know it’s a little bit of their skill, but it’s also depending on if you gave them the right tools.”
The five-man crew has to adjust to each player; some prefer to have the work completed in the mornings, while others don’t mind if their rackets sit out overnight. There are personal preferences for tension, too.
The Citi Open stringers split up the tournament field before it started and will continue to string those players’ rackets on the same machines as long as they’re still competing, to provide consistency. The racket technicians get to work around 7:30 a.m., more than six hours before the first match of the day. They sometimes don’t leave until after the final match is played.
The life of a tournament stringer is a grueling one, according to Brotman, who used to travel 42 weeks a year but has dropped to around five or six in recent years. Brotman and Lewandowski said they feel the pain in their backs and knees more than their hands.
But despite the grind, the relationships they have built tie them to the players. That’s what brings them back.
“It’s funny because every tournament by Saturday, that first weekend, Jay [Lewandowski] and I are always looking at each other like: ‘Why? Why the hell are we still doing this?’ ” Brotman said. “But we just love being around the players.”
