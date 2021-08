Though Dinwiddie suffered one of the first major injuries that defined the condensed 2020-21 season, in his last healthy year he averaged career highs in points (20.6), assists (6.8) and rebounds (3.5) for the Nets. It was during this 2019-2020 campaign when Dinwiddie showed his scoring potential by dropping a career-best 41 points in a game against the Spurs. Although Dinwiddie’s shooting numbers still leave something to be desired (he’s a 31.8 percent shooter from behind the three-point arc), he’s at his best driving to the basket and creating plays for others.