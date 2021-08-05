Gauff said that she was largely asymptomatic but has lost her sense of smell. Still, contracting the virus was enough to limit her training for a time, so she did home-based workouts and swam to alleviate the boredom, she said.
More recently, she started practicing twice daily, she said, declaring herself ready for the hard-court swing that culminates at the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 30.
The comments were Gauff’s first about covid-19, her challenge in getting vaccinated and her overall health since she shared news of her diagnosis on social media.
She was named to the U.S. Olympic tennis team by virtue of her ranking (currently No. 25) and spoke enthusiastically in the run-up about her childhood memories of watching nearly all Olympic sports on TV with her parents as a child.
But on July 18, just days before the Tokyo Games got underway, Gauff posted on Twitter that she wouldn’t be able to participate after testing positive. Her post didn’t make clear whether she had been vaccinated or was suffering any symptoms.
Speaking to reporters Thursday, Gauff said, “I’m very hopeful I will have many other opportunities to qualify for the team and hopefully actually get to the Olympics before any unforeseen circumstances happen.”
For many tennis pros, the constant travel of the 10-month season has complicated getting vaccinated because players are rarely in the same city — often rarely in the same country — for more than a week or two.
In Gauff’s case, she explained, her father got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when she competed at a tournament in April in Charleston, S.C. “I wanted to take it, but I was under 18 and wasn’t qualified,” she said.
Her mother was able to get the Pfizer vaccine, Gauff said, because she was home more than she and her father were.
Before leaving for Europe to contest the clay- and grass-court seasons, Gauff said, she considered getting the first of two vaccine doses but was advised against doing so because she would be in Europe for three months, stretching the spacing between shots too far.
Her new plan, she said, is to get her first shot this month and the follow-up after the U.S. Open in mid-September.
“Obviously going from different country to country is difficult,” Gauff said. “If it were just within the U.S., it would be a lot easier.”
After the Citi Open lost the sanction for the WTA women’s tournament that has been a companion event to the men’s tournament in recent years, officials this week are staging a three-player women’s invitational.
Results won’t affect players’ WTA ranking, as it’s a non-sanctioned exhibition. In Gauff’s case, it gives her an opportunity to get in two matches against quality opponents — Azarenka and fellow American Jennifer Pegula, who recently returned from competing at the Tokyo Games — in a round-robin format. Azarenka will face Pegula on Friday in the final day-session match on Stadium Court. Gauff plays her second match Saturday against Pegula.