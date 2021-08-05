“It’s kind of become a thing now,” he said Thursday. “I can’t get rid of it. It’s not going anywhere.”
The Washington Football Team’s third-year linebacker has always been hard to miss, in part because of his hair, in part because of his wrestler-like persona on the field. But more so lately because of his play.
Two weeks into training camp, Holcomb has been a highlight at a position that was revamped in the offseason, with the addition of first-round pick Jamin Davis. In Richmond, during Washington’s opening week of non-padded camp practices, the two were regulars with the first- and sometimes even the second-team defense during 11-on-11s. Davis would typically play the “Mike,” or middle linebacker, and Holcomb has been stationed outside — at the “Sam” (strongside linebacker) or “Will” (weakside).
On the last day of camp in Richmond, Holcomb leaped for a one-handed — and gloveless — interception in coverage that incited a roar from the rest of the defense and thousands of fans in attendance. On Thursday, he had a pass breakup in coverage that again won the praises of his teammates.
“I think he's had an excellent camp,” Coach Ron Rivera said last week. “He really has done a nice job. You see his retention from last year has been excellent.”
Drafted in the fifth round out of North Carolina in 2019, Holcomb was deemed by many analysts as undersized for an NFL linebacker and projected to be primarily a special-teamer and backup. He had the speed, with a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at his pro day, and the strength needed to make it in the NFL. But unknown then was whether he could translate his rare athleticism into production on the field.
After posting 105 total tackles and three forced fumbles as a rookie, Holcomb’s second season in Washington was slowed by a knee injury he suffered in the season opener against Philadelphia. Washington’s linebacking corps, as a whole, was criticized early on by Rivera, who believed the group played with hesitance before gaining comfort in the system.
Holcomb still made his mark, mostly memorably by trucking Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott en route to a sack. But after a more normal offseason, with the usual OTAs and minicamp, and months spent training in Florida, Holcomb has emerged a more polished player.
A more confident player.
“I feel like in the second year of the defense, you’re getting a better grasp of things,” he said. “You start thinking about second-level stuff. You’re not thinking about necessarily what your job is; you’re focused on what the offense is giving you to anticipate the plays that are coming.”
In the offseason, Holcomb worked with Pete Bommarito, a trainer to many professional athletes, and Nathan O’Neal, a defensive line and linebacker specialist, to recover from the 2020 season and then refine his play for 2021.
Holcomb’s goals were specific, said Bommarito, who praised the linebacker for the meticulousness in his training.
“He wants speed, but not just straight-line speed,” Bommarito said. “Obviously he's fast and he's athletic. But he wants to be fast and athletic on his drops, on his lateral motion, on his rush, on his arc motions with his pass rush.
“So what I do is I just work on getting him fast, and I’m talking about fast 360 degrees around his body. The position coach uses that bending and that speed and that power and applies it to the technique of his rush and his drops.”
Holcomb’s foundation was already what Bommarito considers “freakish.”
“I think that’s why he looks so good, because he’s an athlete,” Bommarito said. “We just refined his mobility aspects and the coach refined the technique part by using his hands.”
With Bommarito, Holcomb would focus on his speed and footwork, as well as weight training. With O’Neal, Holcomb would work on the fundamentals of his hand placement and pass rush. With Bommarito’s medical staff, he would spend hours focused on recovery.
And in between, he would study motion analyses of himself like he studies game film.
Bommarito tapes every workout and uses programs like Dartfish, a video and data analysis tool, to help pinpoint any biomechanical or technical flaws that might hinder a player’s movement.
For linebackers — who nowadays are asked to chase down speedy running backs, cover wide receivers and bring down tight ends — a complete range of motion is vital.
“We always talk about a linebacker efficiency of movement: ‘How can I get to where I need to be in the fewest steps?’ ” Holcomb said. “If I know the play’s going over here and they’re trying to give me some window dressing over here, know where to put your eyes so I can know where I’m supposed to go, and then use your speed and be confident in it and be able to just trust your reads.”
Washington’s priority in the offseason was to get faster across the board. Rivera also emphasized position flexibility, to give his play-callers options and to help when injuries piled up.
Holcomb already checked both boxes, as he has played all three linebacker spots. But every day last year he would write on his arm, “Just go,” to remind himself to play fast and not overthink things. This year, he is more comfortable with the details.
“You do see him practicing better, practicing faster, having a better knowledge of the defense,” Rivera said. “And the little things — the little details in his game — have really stepped up in terms of taking the proper step, taking better angles, using and understanding leverages and coverages. Those are things you really appreciate with Cole because he’s so athletic that any quick step or good first step, gets him to the play faster.”