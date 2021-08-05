“I still think I’ve got a ways to go,” Haskins said after Tuesday’s practice at Heinz Field. “But as far as just being comfortable in my own skin, I feel like I’ve done that, and learning not only the coaches but the players, the weight room coaches, the scouts, the guys in the building. Being the quarterback, that’s very important as far as working [with] the guys around you, getting them to believe in you. From where I’m at now to where I was when I first got here, I just feel like I’m just growing into who I want to be.”
The NFL’s preseason gets underway Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, when the Steelers face the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game. With prominent Steelers veterans unlikely to play, even with the NFL preseason having been shortened as part of the new 17-game regular season, it’s a showcase for young players auditioning for roster spots and trying to move up on the depth chart.
“We’re going to know a heck of a lot more about our team walking out of that stadium than we will walking in that stadium,” Tomlin said Tuesday.
Mason Rudolph is scheduled to start at quarterback, with Ben Roethlisberger being given the night off. Haskins is expected to finish the first half and Josh Dobbs is slated to finish the game. Haskins was asked Tuesday whether his appearance has the feel of a tryout to him.
“I feel like that was the first day I got here,” he said. “I’ve been told certain things, and that’s just between me and the coaches. I feel like I’ve just got to go out there and prove that I can play.”
He perhaps has to prove more than that. He has to prove that he can be trusted. The Steelers signed Haskins after Ron Rivera, Haskins’s second head coach in Washington, released him in December. That came after he was stripped of his team captaincy and was fined $40,000 for partying without a mask in his second violation of the NFL’s coronavirus protocols, bolstering a perception that he lacked maturity.
“I feel like I’ve grown a lot,” Haskins said. “Just being a mature person, it takes a lot of work. It’s very easy to just go back to doing easy stuff as a kid. Trying to be an adult and lead other men — I feel like earning respect is something I’ve been trying to do since I’ve been here. As far as getting in early, staying late, meeting with coaches, watching more film, spending time throwing with guys after [practices], talking to a guy at lunch that I don’t normally talk to every day — so just the small things [like] that where I can just help make the guys around me play for me.”
Tomlin said he has liked what he has seen so far.
“He’s grown by leaps and bounds,” Tomlin said. “He’s done a good job of communicating with coaches, with players, gaining an understanding of what we’re trying to do schematically and his role in it. He’s gaining a rapport with the receivers, specifically, trying to do the things that we want him to do in the drill work that we do.”
Roethlisberger is 39 and said Tuesday that he is taking the continuation of his NFL career one year at a time. There is no clear quarterback succession plan in place in Pittsburgh. If Haskins can develop into the player that he never became in Washington, his signing could become far more significant than it seemed at the time. For now, Haskins says he hopes to create a competition for the job of this season’s primary backup to Roethlisberger.
“I’m trying to make it one,” Haskins said. “So hopefully we’ll see.”
For the NFL, preseason football returns following a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The league, at the behest of the NFL Players Association, canceled last year’s preseason entirely as a player-safety measure.
“It was fair a year ago because none of us had an opportunity to glean some of that information or gain that understanding of putting [players] through last year’s process,” Tomlin said. “So this year’s process is this year’s process. We’re excited about gaining as much information as we can.”
Most teams will play three preseason games apiece this year under the new format. For the Steelers and Cowboys, it’s four each.
“I’m viewing this like a bonus, like you would in the old system where this would be our fifth preseason game when most were having four,” Tomlin said.