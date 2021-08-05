So when he walked to the plate Tuesday, when there were no sounds save a mower and trucks on the highway, Ruiz looked relaxed — at peace, even. His first cut was slow and deliberate, as if he were swinging underwater. But the next was fast, whipping from behind his left ear to above his right shoulder, shattering a make-believe baseball toward the small-city skyline.
There was a smile at the end of that vision. Perhaps relief, too.
“I wanted to get in there and just take a deep breath,” Ruiz said before his debut with the Rochester Red Wings. “Of course, there is pressure in all this. Being traded for Max Scherzer, guy is going to be in the Hall of Fame one day, I know that.
“But you know what? I also plan to be pretty good.”
He’s modest, then, among other traits. He often speaks with a shy grin. On Tuesday, he introduced himself as “Ruiz!” because he felt that Keibert — pronounced kay-ber — could be hard for a non-Spanish speaker.
Ruiz is considerate like that. He just wants to fit in. In the lines, though, where he’s always felt most comfortable, ever since 50 kids would try to play on the same tiny field in Venezuela, Ruiz is used to being different. He was the best prospect in the Dodgers’ system and is now the same for Washington. Baseball America ranks him 15th across the majors.
Before he debuted in Rochester on Tuesday, lined a 107-mph solo shot, threw out a runner at second and brought his detailed approach to a struggling pitching staff, he had 16 homers, 23 walks, 27 strikeouts and a 1.012 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in Class AAA. He is a switch hitter with more power from the left side. He’s already drawing whispers from brand-new teammates, coaches and fans.
Listen to Aaron Barrett, a Red Wings reliever, while Ruiz threw in the outfield Tuesday: “I hear he’s legit. Like, really, really damn special.”
Or Matthew LeCroy, the club’s manager: “From what I’ve heard, read, seen on video … this is the guy you wanted to get. He’s everything in one.”
Or a longtime season-ticket holder, a man sitting four rows behind the home on-deck circle: “That’s the kid who came over from the Dodgers. I heard on the radio that he’s an absolute stud.”
To this point, his ascension is explainable. Ruiz doesn’t view his success and shrug. He signed for $140,000 in 2014, a modest bonus for a high-contact hitter with little pop. But he added power by adding muscle, then more by tweaking his swing last winter. He moved his hands up and away from his body. He stood a bit straighter, ditching the bent knees that lifted too many pop-ups. He then ironed those mechanics with two weeks of drills at the Dodgers’ facility in the Dominican Republic.
And he learned English while spending back-to-back Januaries with Travis Barbary, manager of the Class AAA Oklahoma City Dodgers. That was in 2017 and 2018. The idea was for Ruiz, a native Spanish speaker, to better communicate with pitchers, first and foremost, plus coaches, umpires and teammates. He went to church with Barbary’s family, every Sunday in South Carolina, listening to the English service. He tracked their conversations in the kitchen.
Soon, he was a part of them, offering thoughts and jokes. The prayers started to make sense. This allows him to dig through scouting reports, through video and numbers, then translate his findings to English-speaking pitchers. He is a whiz with TruMedia, an advanced analytics site, and spent Tuesday stuffing his brain with info on the Syracuse Mets. He also waited for new catcher’s gear, since the only set he had was Dodgers blue.
“Next steps for me? Get better at working with the pitchers, with my preparation, all of that,” Ruiz said. “Getting them to trust me and what I’m seeing, what I think. I’ll get there.”
Tuesday brought a glimpse of what Ruiz is and could still be. In the top of the first, he swung at the first pitch from veteran Vance Worley and popped up to center. LeCroy, a friend of Barbary’s, heard that, because Ruiz can get his bat on anything, he is sometimes prone to chasing early-count pitches. Ruiz even admits that while describing his approach, saying he wants to attack with his “ 'A' swing” — think powerful — before a pitcher reaches two strikes.
For his second at-bat, he did the same, swinging at Worley’s first-pitch cutter, and logged another weak flyout. But in between, he twice showed his defensive potential. When Wilfredo Tovar hit a blooper to right, the Red Wings’ first baseman, second baseman and right fielder all ran after it. And when right fielder Daniel Palka made a sliding catch, there was a chance to double off a runner at first, if only someone was covering the bag.
That’s when Ruiz sprinted up the line, surprising the retreating runner. Palka’s throw skipped past Ruiz, but the heady play caught the stadium’s attention.
“Was that the catcher at first?” asked someone sitting behind the Red Wings’ dugout.
“Yes it was,” came the answer, lobbed from a section over. “He went a very long way.”
Two innings later, Ruiz made a strong throw to second, preventing a steal. Five innings after that, he drove a 1-0 fastball out to right, his first hit in the Nationals’ organization. As he crossed home plate, the crowd standing around him, Ruiz clapped twice and looked at the ink-black sky. Among those cheering were his wife, Reyna, and their son, named Keibert for his father. But two people were still missing.
When he called his parents about the trade, they had already seen the news in Venezuela. Yet unlike many baseball families, they couldn’t rush to help him move. They couldn’t buy tickets in Rochester and sit in the lower bowl, beaming with pride. They need visas to watch their son play in America, and having them there, at his side, is Ruiz’s biggest dream.
“My hope is that by next year, maybe, we’ll get them in the states,” he said, knowing this could be a brief stint in AAA. “We’ll get them to Washington.”