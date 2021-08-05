No pitcher was on the mound. No other player was on the diamond at Frontier Field, home of the Nationals’ Class AAA affiliate in Rochester. No one but Ruiz, a 23-year-old catcher, a player who, after arriving from the Los Angeles Dodgers this week, is already at the center of the Washington Nationals’ rebuild. Once he was traded in a package for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, Ruiz flew from Austin to Chicago to Upstate New York, settling at a downtown Holiday Inn. He brought his wife and infant son. And he carried expectations, mile by mile, the top prospect netted by the Nationals’ deadline fire sale.