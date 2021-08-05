Barcelona cited “economic and structural obstacles” in trying to close the deal, even though Messi agreed to a substantial pay cut from his previous salary of about $32 million. The agreement, though, hinged on the debt-heavy club selling players in order to clear space on the payroll to order to meet Spanish league guidelines.
“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandizement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life,” the club said in the statement.
Where he goes next remains unclear, though only a handful of clubs could afford him. They include Paris Saint-Germain — which features former Barcelona teammate Neymar and French superstar Kylian Mbappé — and Manchester City, led by Messi’s former Barcelona manager, Pep Guardiola.
Messi has suggested playing in MLS at some point, with Inter Miami (part-owned by David Beckham) and New York City FC, which is owned by Manchester City, as top candidates.
Since 2010, Messi, 34, has won the Ballon d’Or, the world’s best player award, six times and finished second in the voting on five occasions. He is the top scorer in Spanish La Liga history and second in the UEFA Champions League, behind rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
Since signing his first pro contract in 2003, Messi has scored 672 goals and 778 appearances and won 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.
Last August, frustrated by the direction of the club, Messi said he wanted to leave Barcelona. With a transfer fee unaffordable by almost any other club in the world, he ended up leading La Liga with 30 goals. Barcelona seemed to have smoothed over lingering issues and avoided losing Messi on a free transfer.
“Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled,” Barcelona said.
Messi ranks with Diego Maradona and Pelé as the top players in soccer history, though unlike them, he has not won a World Cup. This summer, he finally won a major international championship when Argentina defeated Brazil in the Copa America.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
