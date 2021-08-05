There were the Astros and the Dodgers, a rehashing of a World Series four years gone by. The Astros beat the Dodgers in 2017, but were later deemed to have cheated. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and the quirks of the schedule, Dodgers fans never got a chance to offer their thoughts about those offenses until this week. So they booed and booed and booed, tossed trash cans and expletives, reminders of how long it takes anyone to forget anything in this game. Only two position players from that World Series team started for the Astros on Wednesday night, a reminder of how quickly things can change.
But somehow, 3,000 miles away from South Capitol Street, strings of Nationals history were woven back together as Max Scherzer made his first start as a Dodger against former Washington manager Dusty Baker and his Astros.
When Baker held his pregame Zoom call with reporters, he began it distracted by the Padres and A’s game on the television in his office. No one asked, but Baker eschewed questions for a few minutes to explain that he had Padres closer Mark Melancon when he was with the Nationals and that Melancon now has 32 saves, even people thought he was done at times recently. Baker has managed 24 seasons in his career. He remembers them all.
And he remembers plenty about Scherzer, though he wouldn’t divulge how those memories translate to scouting reports.
“[Scherzer] reads everything. We may have to face him again, hopefully in the World Series. Why would I tell what I know about him if it’s gonna help him beat us?,” Baker said.
“He don’t need any help. I hope the advice I give my guys works. Don’t forget, he knows me well, too. We talked many, many times in that dugout. He asked many, many questions about hitting and pitching and baseball in general. We got our hands full tonight.”
When Scherzer, who was traded from the Nationals to the Dodgers last week in a deal with shortstop Trea Turner, walked from the dugout to the outfield, fans roared. When he started running along the outfield warning track, in keeping with his usual routine, fans cheered him along the route. Every bit of his warm-up included a little extra madness. When he returned to the dugout, everyone learned in a matter of seconds to clear the way. His intensity is always what stuns his new teammates, many of whom end up with sore hands from high-fiving him while he’s still in game mode.
“[Scherzer] was amazing,” Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, himself once the center of a blockbuster cross-country deal, said. “Finally being on the same side, and then being able to play second base and see everything and how he works — it was just a great thing to witness.”
Scherzer became an immediate fan favorite by getting José Altuve to strike out on four pitches to start the game, a feat that almost distracted Dodgers fans enough to stop booing Altuve for a few seconds here and there. He went on to strike Altuve out three times total, even as fans continued to toss inflatable trash cans and trash can lids on the field.
In this context, Scherzer was merely the evening’s champion against the villains, the man through whom Dodgers fans could channel all their frustrations and hope for revenge. But Scherzer inherited this fight, a fight that will be his for at least the next two months — an abrupt turn from life as a National, when the Dodgers were the enemies and the Astros were the vanquished.
A few hours earlier, back in D.C., Paolo Espino took the mound for the Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies in a game that featured a shell of the Washington lineups that played behind Scherzer for most of his years there. Carter Kieboom and Luis García and Victor Robles — the young players around whom that team must build without Scherzer and Turner — homered in an otherwise unremarkable loss in which a guy named Bryce Harper drove in a couple runs.
As Scherzer played in a high-decibel setting in front of the biggest crowd Major League Baseball has seen since before the pandemic, his former teammates played in comparative quiet, looking to pester National League East contenders and readying for future October matchups with whoever the powerhouses are, hoping to improve enough to make those matchups materialize someday.
The baseball world churns along, past and future mingling so seamlessly as to serve as a reminder that the unthinkable — like, say, a rotation of early 2010s powerhouses including Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw, David Price and recent Dodgers signee Cole Hamels — is never that way forever.
Scherzer, on the other hand, was exactly what Scherzer normally is. He yelled at himself when he swung through a 3-2 pitch to end the third inning, even though his team held a 7-1 lead at the time. He allowed two runs on five hits and struck out 10 in seven innings in the Dodgers’ 7-5 victory — “vintage Scherzer,” as Baker said later — exactly what the Dodgers hoped they were adding as they push to repeat as World Series champions.
He pitched so well, the crowd urged him to come back out for a curtain call after his final pitch, something he said never happened to him before — a moment that made him recall the saying of another former Nationals coach, Mike Maddux.
“Mike Maddux has got a great saying that you can pitch with emotions but you can’t be emotional,” said Scherzer, who said Kershaw, his longtime rival for National League Cy Young supremacy, was the one who pushed him to take the curtain call in the first place.
Emotional nights like these, August evenings with more than 52,000 people in the stands that serves as a harbinger of playoff games to come, is what the Nationals hope to find again someday, when baseball’s endless yarn winds its way from Southern California back to Washington, through all the hopeful cities in between.