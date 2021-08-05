There were the Astros and the Dodgers, a rehashing of a World Series four years gone by. The Astros beat the Dodgers in 2017, but were later deemed to have cheated. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and the quirks of the schedule, Dodgers fans never got a chance to offer their thoughts about those offenses until this week. So they booed and booed and booed, tossed trash cans and expletives, reminders of how long it takes anyone to forget anything in this game. Only two position players from that World Series team started for the Astros on Wednesday night, a reminder of how quickly things can change.