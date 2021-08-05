Kieboom went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Josh Bell added a go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth to back starter Joe Ross, who pitched 6⅓ innings, yielding five hits and three runs, all earned, with seven strikeouts.
That was the good news. The bad centered, once more, on the Nationals’ shifting bullpen. The Nationals (49-60) dropped their fourth in a row and fifth in six games after reliever Kyle Finnegan gave up four runs in the top of the ninth. Rhys Hoskins connected for the go-ahead two-run double, a shot that came on the heels of J.T. Realmuto’s game-tying two-run double.
The Nationals got one run back in their half of the ninth when Juan Soto scored from second on a throwing error by shortstop Didi Gregorius, but Kieboom grounded out to end it.
Still, the silver lining was another strong performance at the plate from Kieboom. In the seven games since Friday’s deadline passed, he is batting .434 (10 for 23) with two homers, five RBI and five runs.
The streak has pushed his batting average to .314 and he has hit safely in five consecutive games.
It’s a marked upswing from a dismal spring, when Kieboom, 23, had six hits in 45 at-bats and struck out 17 times, raising questions about whether Kieboom was the solution at third following the departure of Anthony Rendon to the Los Angeles Angels in December 2019.
Kieboom reached safely three times against Philadelphia (56-53) and was one of six Nationals to reach at least twice, allowing Ross to exit with one out in the seventh and holding a 5-3 lead in front of an announced crowd of 22,575.
Kieboom’s offense is encouraging. His defense contributed to the Phillies’ ninth-inning rally after he made a throwing error to put two on with none out.
Kieboom recovered to throw out Travis Jankowski for the second out, but Finnegan was unable to bail out the Nationals before they embark on six-game road trip against NL East opponents.
Ross, seeking his first win since June 29, fell behind in the second inning when Ronald Torreyes hit a stinging liner just out of the reach of diving shortstop Alcides Escobar for a single that scored Hoskins.
Bryce Harper put the Phillies ahead, 2-0, in the third with his 18th homer launched over the wall in center field on a 2-1 sinker from Ross. Harper has tormented his former team this season with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 1.374 over 14 games entering Thursday.
Six of Harper’s home runs have come against his former team this season, and he has reached safety in 18 straight games against the Nationals dating from Sept. 22, 2020.
The homer was the 250th of Harper’s career, the first seven years of which the slugging right fielder spent in the District, including an MVP season in 2015.
The Nationals tied the score at 2 in the fourth with Kieboom’s hit scoring Soto and Tres Barrera getting hit by pitch with the bases loaded to bring home Josh Bell, whose towering shot in the next inning sailed 413 feet into center field. Soto’s day included scoring twice, reaching four times and robbing Gregorius of a homer.
Ross had been among the Nationals’ more reliable starters in June when the club still featured Max Scherzer and was holding out hope Stephen Strasburg could be back this season. He compiled a 1.95 ERA over five starts, including three without allowing a run, striking out 33 and walking six in 33⅓ innings.
But his fastball began elevating last month, according to Manager Dave Martinez, leading to a 3.94 ERA in three July outings over a combined 16 innings.
Martinez indicated he spoke with Strasburg recently, saying the 2019 World Series MVP is feeling good since undergoing surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome. Strasburg pitched just 21⅔ innings in 2021.
Ailing reliever Kyle McGowin, meantime, is nearing a rehab assignment, according to Martinez, after throwing a 24-pitch bullpen session Thursday. The right-hander was placed on the 10-day injured list July 11 with right biceps tendinitis.
The club also received promising news with regard to Martinez’s staff after five members tested positive for the coronavirus.
Bench coach Tim Bogar, pitching coach Jim Hickey, third base coach Bob Henley, first base coach Randy Knorr and assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler have been cleared to rejoin the Nationals when they begin their three-game series Monday in New York against the Mets.