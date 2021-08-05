Yet these are some of the descriptions of how the NCAA apparently has operated under Mark Emmert. The takeaway of the independent report from the law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink is that anyone who wants to see real change in the NCAA’s sexist treatment of women had better be prepared to break some buried old rocks with a hard shovel. The report set out to examine why the women’s basketball tournament is so shoddily treated, and it discovered a massive bed of calcification, one big enough to get Emmert a museum-installation as a stalagmite.
Whether that’s out of incompetence, malfeasance or pure swinishness is unclear. But details are salted all throughout the 118-page report, which is both a real stunner — and the smartest thing written on the need for an upgrade in NCAA leadership in a long time. The governing body’s upper echelon is portrayed as not only demeaning, negligent and penurious when it comes to the marquee women’s event but slanted in its structuring of its business deals and deceptive in revenue accountings to throw more cash to men while labeling the women’s game a “money loser” when it is not.
“It just feels like more than neglect,” Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer said after reading the report. “It feels willful. It feels purposeful.”
The report is a huge rebuke to Emmert, who is either so incapable of counting that he is not fit to hold his post or so dishonest that he has lied to Congress about NCAA finances. First, when the shabby cheapening of the women’s tournament was exposed in March, NCAA officials insisted the budget disparity between the men’s and women’s events was $13.5 million. Turns out it was more like $35 million. Second, Emmert and his henchmen went on a concerted campaign to portray the women’s tournament as a multimillion-dollar loss and cost burden.
The NCAA’s numbers on that are funny, too. The calculations about which sports “purportedly make and lose money” are “skewed,” to quote the report, by unduly shunting all credit for revenue exclusively to the men’s side of the ledger.
The report says: “The results have been cumulative, not only fostering skepticism and distrust about the sincerity of the NCAA’s commitment to gender equity, but also limiting the growth of women’s basketball and perpetuating a mistaken narrative that women’s basketball is destined to be a ‘money loser’ year after year. Nothing could be further from the truth.”
Emmert has long been on what seems to be an intentional campaign to denigrate women’s basketball as a burden — in 2016 he insisted it lost more money than any other sport. This has had consequences in how the sport was treated and valued. “It’s stigmatizing,” VanDerveer says.
The line items in the report are blood-boiling. Buffets for men, boxed lunches for women. Luxury lounges for men, none for women. Millions upon millions in promotional and marketing disparities.
The NCAA spent $180,000 on its gleaming basketball courts for the men during March Madness. It gave the women plastic decals that cost $38.75 apiece.
Men’s teams got chartered service from airports to hotels booked by a travel agent. The women were told to use “existing airport transportation where feasible.”
But these details are just the ornaments to what is a larger architectural and atmospheric malaise, according to the report, which uses the word “structure” no fewer than 51 times. The men’s game is so prioritized that women’s administrators have to answer to male counterparts as if they are superiors “in both practice and perception.” One female tournament administrator was assigned to do an operations job that the men’s side devoted eight staffers to do.
“These tensions and skewed incentives are embedded in the NCAA’s organizational structure, staffing, budgeting, and culture,” the report states.
The NCAA under Emmert not only negotiated but recently extended long-term contracts with CBS Turner and sponsors through 2032 that are specifically detrimental to women’s basketball, constituents Emmert is supposed to equally represent.
“The contracts prioritize support for men’s basketball to the exclusion of women’s basketball (and other sports),” the Kaplan report states.
These deals are as retro and revenue-stupid as they are repugnant. The report states that the women’s basketball tournament ranks among ESPN’s highest-rated programs — with viewership comparable to the NBA Finals, college football conference title games, MLB postseason and Grand Slam tennis finals. Championship ratings for the women have risen by 32 percent since 2015, at a time when almost every other major sport has declined. Women’s sports are soaring opportunities in a stale market. An independent media consultant labels the women’s tournament “one of the most valuable U.S. sports media properties” with the potential for utterly explosive growth on multiple platforms.
One of the report’s recommendations is that the NCAA hire a “chief business officer.” Lord knows they need one. “Such blinders, such lack of vision, lack of leadership, parochial thinking,” VanDerveer says. “What can you say? It’s like sticking with horse and buggy when cars are on the assembly line.”
It is difficult to read the report and not conclude that the responsibility for this lies with the man at the very top of the organization.
“We’ve been stifled,” VanDerveer says. “It’s more than neglect or not caring. And the thing I feel like shouting hallelujah about is that for so many years the NCAA has been labeling women’s basketball as the biggest loser. And it’s not true. It took this report to point it out. And I just feel like, where has the oversight been?”