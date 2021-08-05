Nadal’s first career appearance at the Citi Open has been a boon for the tournament, a fixture in Washington’s sporting summer for 52 years. Tickets for the event sold out almost the moment his participation was confirmed. For days, the tournament grounds teemed with Nadal supporters who came to watch the 20-time Grand Slam champion practice over the weekend and packed the Stadium Court, 7,800 strong, to cheer him through his early rounds.