Griffin injured his knee late in that season and then suffered a worse injury to the joint during a playoff game. He never regained the sustained effectiveness he showed in his first year with Washington, and after more injuries over the following three seasons, he was released in 2016 and signed with Cleveland. The Browns let him go after one season and he spent 2017 out of the NFL before latching on with the Baltimore Ravens. As a backup to 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson, Griffin made one start in each of the past two seasons, accumulating modest numbers.