Washington's vaccination rate continues to increase. Ten days after starting camp with the league’s lowest rate of players with at least one shot (60 percent), the team is up to 85 percent — and, on Thursday at practice, it got back two starters from the reserve/covid-19 list: Right guard Brandon Scherff and defensive tackle Daron Payne.
The vaccination rate of 85 percent isn’t a threshold for loosened protocols, and two players remain on the covid list (backup left tackle David Sharpe, starting wide receiver Curtis Samuel). While vaccinated players, for now, have fewer restrictions and can meet in-person with coaches, obstacles remain for the team to reach 100 percent.
In a memo sent Wednesday night, the NFL Players Association proposed testing vaccinated players daily because of the increase in coronavirus cases and the delta variant. The protocols, which have to be agreed upon by the league before they can be implemented, could reduce the incentive for unvaccinated players to get the shot. Coach Ron Rivera has been a vocal supporter of the vaccine in part because of his immunocompromised status and in part because positive tests and high-risk close contacts could be a competitive disadvantage.
After Scherff’s return, the offensive line was almost back together. The unit had Cornelius Lucas at left tackle, Wes Schweitzer at left guard, Chase Roullier at center, Scherff at right guard and Sam Cosmi at right tackle. Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. missed practice to attend his grandmother’s funeral.
Offensive line coach John Matsko delivered a good life lesson during special-teams drills. Matsko was on the sideline with the dozen or so linemen resting when special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor began ripping seventh-round pick William Bradley-King for not hustling to his spot on kick return. Matsko turned to his players.
“You can always learn from other people’s mistakes,” he said.
Safety Kam Curl (illness), quarterback Kyle Allen (ankle) and tight end Sammis Reyes (knee) missed practice. Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis worked with a trainer on the side field as he ramps back up from the covid list, and offensive lineman Keith Ismael and defensive end Shaka Toney joined him with unclear ailments.
Defensive linemen Jon Allen (hamstring) and James Smith-Williams (lower leg) returned to practice, though during the last period, Smith-Williams appeared to limp off the field. Rivera said he expects Curl to return Friday, and Allen and Reyes remain day-to-day.
After practice, Reyes took stationary reps on the jugs machine.
DeAndre Carter vs. Steven Sims is one of the best battles of camp. While it’s uncertain how many receivers Washington will keep on its final roster, Carter and Sims might be competing for the final receiver/returner spot, and one sequence late Thursday showed how hard each is pushing for it.
First, Sims caught a deep, out-breaking route down the right sideline, the latest example of the explosiveness he has shown throughout camp. Two plays later, Carter hauled in a great contested catch in the end zone against cornerback Jimmy Moreland that highlighted the receiving skills he said he has improved since last season. Neither has been able to separate from each other as well as they have defensive backs.
Seventh-round pick Dax Milne has impressive hands. The former go-to receiver for No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson at Brigham Young is unlikely to make the initial 53-man roster, given the team’s loaded receiver room, but he has displayed sure hands throughout camp. He could be a prime candidate to land on the team’s practice squad.
Ted the Bird has become a legitimate star. Players, coaches and media members have noticed a small bird attend practice every day the team has been in Ashburn, and on Wednesday, the team tweeted it had signed Ted to a lifetime contract.
“He probably got a little more than me,” joked Carter, who’s on a one-year, $970,000 deal. “I’m gonna ask him for a couple dollars.”
The first times fans will return to FedEx Field in large numbers since the pandemic began will be at a public practice Friday night. While in Richmond, Washington practiced in front of fans for a few days, then moved to solitude in Ashburn. Now, at FedEx, more than 25,000 fans are expected to fill the stands.
On Friday, rookies who have only felt the pressure of practice will be able to get a small taste of what the pros are like. For cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, a third-round pick from Minnesota, this will be the first time he’ll step onto an NFL field with fans and lights.
“I’m just hype,” St-Juste said. “I’m having fun here with no fans and a little bit of media, so I can’t imagine going to FedEx Field with the fans and all that stuff.”
Nicki Jhabvala contributed reporting.