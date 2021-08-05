In a memo sent Wednesday night, the NFL Players Association proposed testing vaccinated players daily because of the increase in coronavirus cases and the delta variant. The protocols, which have to be agreed upon by the league before they can be implemented, could reduce the incentive for unvaccinated players to get the shot. Coach Ron Rivera has been a vocal supporter of the vaccine in part because of his immunocompromised status and in part because positive tests and high-risk close contacts could be a competitive disadvantage.