Jon Kempin, a career backup who has started three times this year, is expected to replace Hamid, beginning Sunday night against CF Montreal at Audi Field. Chris Seitz (four starts) would move into the No. 2 role.
Kempin — in his first season in Washington and 12th as a pro at just 28 years old — stepped in for Hamid in the 17th minute Wednesday and conceded two second-half goals during the 4-2 victory. He has made 26 career appearances (24 starts). Seitz, 34, hasn’t played since starting the first four matches of the season.
Hamid, 30, missed the first seven matches because of offseason hernia surgery, then a calf injury.
“Jon did it before in the games he played, and that’s why he earned that spot on the bench [behind Hamid]," Losada said. “I am very confident he will do alright.”
Said captain Steven Birnbaum, a center back: “That is a crazy game [Kempin] came into in Columbus, and he did a good job and seeing the game out for us. Jon has been around the league a long time so he knows how it works. We have all the confidence in him. He’ll come up with some big saves here and there. He’s a steady guy.”
The starter most of the past 10 years, Hamid is United’s career leader in goalkeeping appearances (258) and shutouts (75).
The injury occurred 24 hours before MLS’s trade and transfer window closed, though, even if United had been afforded more time, it probably would not have pursued another goalkeeper. Despite a series of injuries of its own, the backline has played well this summer and Hamid had to make 15 saves in the past seven starts.
Hamid will join several others on the long-term injury list. Defender Brendan Hines-Ike (hip) and forward Adrien Perez (foot) are out until October, at the earliest; midfielder Edson Flores (hamstring) has not played since May 23; and forward Nigel Robertha (adductor) will not return for about five weeks.
Midfielder Russell Canouse (ankle) has been sidelined since July 17 but has resumed running and might return in a week or two. Forward Erik Sorga did not travel to Columbus because of fitness issues. Defender Donovan Pines picked up a minor injury with the U.S. Gold Cup squad and is questionable this weekend.
United’s decision to not make any trades or signings of any kind before Thursday’s deadline did not seem to upset Losada, but he did cite the injury bug. (MLS teams do have the flexibility to sign free agents before the roster freeze Sept. 15.)
“I made clear to the owners that if something can come during this transfer window, something that can help us and support us and give us more options [the team should pursue it]," Losada said. “Unfortunately, that player didn’t arrive, which doesn’t mean maybe a free player can’t come. If we can do something, I am always open. Whoever can come and make this team stronger, it’s welcome.
“I mentioned that to the owners, also knowing how sensitive this group is to injuries. The record of injuries this group has, even before I arrive [last winter], well, it’s important to have depth, it’s important to have options, and there were certain games when our options were very limited.”
Several times this season, particularly in the spring, United did not have the maximum nine subs available.
