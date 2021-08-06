The delta variant has contributed to a surge nationally, with reported cases up 42.2 percent last week, according to Washington Post data. Cases are also increasing in Maryland, where 266 had contracted the highly contagious variant as of July 27.
“We’re well aware being one of those programs that struggled to play the amount of games that we wanted to play [in 2020], and so that definitely plays a major role in how we approach things,” Locksley said. “Now what we’ve got to do is continue to follow the guidelines. If they come out with a mask mandate in the building, then that’s what we’ll do. Our team understands we’re not out of the woods yet.”
The Terrapins are set to resume mask-wearing following a Prince George’s County order that goes into effect Sunday. At that time, face coverings will be required indoors in the county regardless of vaccination status.
Still, even with virus related concerns looming again, Maryland players expressed unbridled optimism heading into this season after the team played five games last year.
The mental fatigue from daily testing and uncertainty of whether a game would be postponed because there weren’t enough healthy players became as much of a challenge as any physical task.
“It makes you appreciate every snap, every game,” said senior safety Jordan Mosley, one of six Maryland players to start every game last year. “You can’t take anything for granted. You can just see how easily football or anything that you love can get taken away from you.”
The defense that ranked 11th in the Big Ten last season welcomes a new defensive coordinator in Brian Stewart, who served as Baylor’s cornerbacks coach last season. Locksley and Stewart were on the staff together at Maryland from 2012 through ’14 under former coach Randy Edsall.
They helped the Terrapins reach consecutive bowl games before Stewart moved on to Nebraska to coach defensive backs when D.J. Durkin replaced Edsall in December 2015. Locksley served as interim coach in 2015 before leaving to join Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama, working with the offense in several capacities.
Among Locksley’s colleagues with the Crimson Tide in 2018 was Dan Enos, who arrives in College Park as the Terrapins’ first-year offensive coordinator. Locksley was Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2018, when Enos served as quarterbacks coach.
The quarterback that season was Tua Tagovailoa, who set an all-time single-season record in major college football for passer rating (199.44). He threw for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns, directing the Crimson Tide to a school-record 7,830 yards of total offense.
It’s no coincidence then that Tagovailoa’s younger brother Taulia is entering his second season as Maryland’s starting quarterback.
Taulia Tagovailoa led the Big Ten last year as a sophomore in yards per completion (13.48), throwing for 1,111 yards and seven touchdowns on the way to being selected honorable mention all-conference. He was second in the Big Ten in passing efficiency (138.5) and third in total offense (263.8).
Tagovailoa started Maryland’s first four games and missed the finale because of what a team spokesman referred to as medical reasons. Locksley said at the time he had learned the morning before the game Tagovailoa would not be available but declined to specify whether his absence was related to the virus.
“I think everything’s feeling close to normal now,” Tagovailoa said. “We just finished two summer sessions. Going into our training camp, everyone’s together in the hotel. We can eat together, do things together now, so I think we’re all more comfortable around each other. I think it’s going to be better for us.”
