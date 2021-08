If the pain worsens and Soto is forced to go on the 10-day injured list, the team has added outfielder Lane Thomas to its taxi squad. Thomas, 25, is with the team in Atlanta, called in from the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings after he was acquired last week in a deadline trade that sent starter Jon Lester to the St. Louis Cardinals. He is comfortable at all three outfield positions but struggled at the plate in a short stint with the Cardinals this season, posting a .104 batting average, .259 on-base percentage and .125 slugging percentage in 58 plate appearances.