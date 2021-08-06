He said he felt “fine” afterward, grinning a bit. Manager Dave Martinez later noted that Soto still “felt it a bit,” leading the Nationals to rest him and start veteran Gerardo Parra in right field. Soto was available to pinch-hit, according to Martinez, though the manager hinted that he probably would get the full night off.
“He took his secondary lead [Thursday] and kind of tweaked his right knee,” Martinez said Friday. “I don’t think there’s a major concern, but we want to make sure he’s okay.”
If the pain worsens and Soto is forced to go on the 10-day injured list, the team has added outfielder Lane Thomas to its taxi squad. Thomas, 25, is with the team in Atlanta, called in from the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings after he was acquired last week in a deadline trade that sent starter Jon Lester to the St. Louis Cardinals. He is comfortable at all three outfield positions but struggled at the plate in a short stint with the Cardinals this season, posting a .104 batting average, .259 on-base percentage and .125 slugging percentage in 58 plate appearances.
In a small sample with the Red Wings, he singled and doubled in his first game, smacked a leadoff homer in his second and had a walk-off single in his third.
On one hand, Soto is impossible to replace, by Thomas or anyone else. Soto led the majors in on-base-plus-slugging percentage in July (1.176) and is one of the league’s most feared hitters. But on the other, the Nationals have decided to build for the future, making it unnecessary to play him if there is even a minuscule risk to his long-term health.
Washington entered the weekend on a four-game losing streak, trailing the New York Mets by 7½ games in the NL East.