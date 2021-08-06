“It’s really just about learning himself more so than the attribute of patience,” Baldwin said. “ … Early on in my career, I had unreasonable expectations of where I wanted to go. At my tallest, I’m 5-11. At my heaviest, I’m 195. I wasn’t going to be Calvin Johnson. I’m not that kind of receiver, even though in my mind I wanted to be. Really breaking down those walls of ego and pride, and really becoming vulnerable with yourself, then you are able to see who you really are as an athlete, what you are as a person. And then you can see what your strengths and your weaknesses are honestly.