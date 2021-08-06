Consider them souvenirs.
“I've been fortunate enough to have success my first two years, but I gotta come out with a ‘new year, I got something to prove’ mentality,” he said. “That's how I've always been.”
Last year, McLaurin traveled to Florida and brought back cleaner breaks in his routes and a marked improvement in gaining yards after the catch (478, sixth-most among receivers).
This year, looking to improve his releases, McLaurin went to Seattle to meet with Doug Baldwin, the former Seahawks receiver and two-time Pro Bowler who was widely regarded as one of the NFL’s most skilled route-runners, especially at the line of scrimmage.
The two share the same agent and a similar mind-set, and though they’ve purposely kept details of their time together discrete — “Those are still my trade secrets,” Baldwin said — their focus was on the details. The process of learning about their opponents, of learning their own strengths and of that split second just after the ball is snapped.
“I'm two years into the league and there's a lot of film out on me now,” McLaurin told reporters during the first week of training camp. “In this system, guys will be able to kind of try to match my splits on what routes I'm going to run, but if I can win at the line, that definitely gives me an advantage and that's something I wanted to [home] in on coming into this year.”
The release, or the start to a route, is a receiver’s first chance to shake a defensive back or gain mere inches of separation. It’s a fraction of a second of play that is dependent on weeks, months, even years of study.
It’s a product of patience, as Baldwin reminded McLaurin.
“Just like anything else, somebody who has gone before me has taught me the language and the things to look at and help me expedite my progress,” Baldwin said during a recent conference call with reporters. “So I just wanted to relay that back to him since he asked for it.”
The two first met at a diner, and the conversation, Baldwin said, quickly turned to football — and eventually led to time on a field. While Baldwin, who wanted to become a math teacher when he retired from football, says he “doesn’t do things in a traditional way,” his elevated view of the game is one McLaurin appeared to latch onto immediately.
Baldwin described route-running as a psychological study of oneself.
“It’s really just about learning himself more so than the attribute of patience,” Baldwin said. “ … Early on in my career, I had unreasonable expectations of where I wanted to go. At my tallest, I’m 5-11. At my heaviest, I’m 195. I wasn’t going to be Calvin Johnson. I’m not that kind of receiver, even though in my mind I wanted to be. Really breaking down those walls of ego and pride, and really becoming vulnerable with yourself, then you are able to see who you really are as an athlete, what you are as a person. And then you can see what your strengths and your weaknesses are honestly.
“It's just a process that you have to go through, not only as a football player, but as a human being. Granted, Terry is well beyond his years, in my opinion. He is well more advanced than I was at this stage of his career.”
Baldwin said he relied on three different releases when he played “because I knew that that was what my body was capable of doing.” He believes McLaurin has even more in his arsenal that he can develop.
In a 2018 video for NFL Films, Baldwin said he tried to emulate Allen Iverson’s crossover with his release, to manipulate his body into making a defender think he’s going one way when he’s actually going the other.
He explained how he always knew that when former Washington cornerback Josh Norman tried to put his hands on a receiver, it was with a left-handed jab. So when the two met in a 2017 game, Baldwin, lined up in the slot against Norman’s press coverage, gave Norman a swim move and ran through Norman’s jab to get wide open for a fourth-quarter touchdown.
“Then there’s another side of that. You have to know which one to use in a given situation,” Baldwin said. “And the other part of that is really understanding your opponent. When you go up against a defensive back, it’s not just watching film of what coverage they’re in or what the situation is. I’m watching that human being. I’m trying to figure out who that is as a person.”
During his eight seasons in the NFL, Baldwin kept a portfolio on every defensive back he faced to document everything, from their tendencies before the snap to their mannerisms to their interactions with teammates. If a cornerback changed his ways, Baldwin had a reference, so he could quickly pick up on the differences and adapt.
“I know Terry does it as well,” Baldwin said. “ … I learned it from Sidney Rice. It's just what I used and what was successful for me, what benefited me. I relayed that to Terry, but Terry is already well on his way in that regard.”
During Washington’s first week of training camp, the impact of some of Baldwin’s teachings was already noticeable.
“I think our first one-on-one, he hit me with a hard inside release,” cornerback Kendall Fuller said. “He kind of sold that inside release I think better than other times, which is what really got me. Then he came back with a counter on the second one-on-one. He just looked like he got a lot of tricks in his bag and he’s just excited to use them.”
Receivers coach Drew Terrell noticed that McLaurin has been “more intentional” in the way he practices and in the way he dictates to the defense, getting the defensive backs to react to him by using his speed efficiently off the line of scrimmage.
“I’m trying to dictate more,” McLaurin said. “Being a fast guy, you can kind of be in a rush sometimes, but now there’s a lot of film out on me. You kind of got to switch up your releases a little bit. You gotta do some things different. You gotta play with your splits a little bit.”
What Baldwin noticed in his short time with McLaurin was a player with rare skills and an advanced mind-set who is just beginning to “learn the language” of becoming a well-rounded player and refined route-runner.
“I felt like I was talking to myself a little bit — but my older self, who was much wiser than what I was at that age,” Baldwin said. “ … He wants to be great right now. He wants to be the best that he ever can be right now. … It takes a lot of work to get there. A lot of work to get there. … It just takes a lot of time and a lot of effort, and it’s more so about the mind-set and the recognition and the patience and the honesty that goes behind all of that.
“Terry has that.”