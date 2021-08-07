Gray’s other 12 matchups at Truist Park? A solo homer for Soler in the first, a double, two singles, five flyouts, a sacrifice bunt and two walks (one intentional). But almost everything about his third career start — and his second since joining the Nationals at the trade deadline — was promising. He and Adams teamed, quite literally, to snap a five-game losing streak.
The 23-year-old Gray finished with 20 whiffs on 40 swings across his 82 total pitches. Twelve of those whiffs were on his curve. In all, the Braves missed a dozen of the 15 curves they swung at, showing that pitch’s high potential. Gray typically throws it around a quarter of the time. On Saturday, though, he upped that to 33 percent and it worked.
In the second, a frame after Soler punched a sitting-duck fastball out to left-center, Gray used a curve to set down Swanson, Duvall and Pederson. In the fifth, on his second-to-last batter, Ehire Adrianza tried to check on a curve in the dirt and Adams slapped a tag on his leg. Third-base umpire John Libka signaled that Adrianza offered. Gray shouted “Yeah!” and gave a single head nod.
The four hits off Gray told mini stories: He’s a flyball pitcher and thus prone to allowing home runs. Ozzie Albies’s third-inning single came on a slider that didn’t quite dart away from the right-handed batter. Swanson doubled on an inside change-up in the fourth, nailing a pitch Gray rarely throws. And Soler’s fifth-inning single, in their third and final matchup, was an unlucky bleeder that trickled past a shifted Josh Bell.
Atlanta’s second run scored when center fielder Andrew Stevenson bobbled Albies’s knock. Vogt, who crossed home on the error, only reached first because of a dropped third strike, Gray’s bouncing curve getting by Adams. Gray then ended his last inning with a weak flyout for Riley, stranding a pair. Freeman, the Braves’ best hitter, flew out against Gray in the first and then exited with an upper respiratory infection.
For most of the night, a thinned lineup couldn’t solve Braves starter Charlie Morton or relievers Tyler Matzek, Luke Jackson or Smith. Juan Soto sat again with a right knee contusion, pinch-hit in the sixth and walked in a rally that ended once Stevenson, Yadiel Hernandez and Bell each struck out swinging against Morton. Hernandez and Bell left the bases loaded. And before the ninth, the Nationals were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, an unsurprising statistic, all considered.
Of their eight starting position players on Saturday, only Carter Kieboom had an on-base-plus-slugging percentage higher than .800, and he’s appeared in just 15 games in 2021. Bell had 19 homers and no one else had more than Hernandez’s four. But Adams, acquired in the trade that sent Brad Hand to the Toronto Blue Jays, made good on three scoreless innings from relievers Mason Thompson, Ryne Harper and Andrés Machado.
After Bell walked to begin the ninth and Ryan Zimmerman pulled a pinch-hit double, Kieboom flew out, Luis García chopped an RBI groundout and Adams, their last hope, crushed a first-pitch fastball to left. Adams glanced at it, needing few calculations, and raised his right pointer finger in the air. His first career homer was loud with clear implications.