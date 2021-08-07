So a lineup of Ozzie Albies, Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson and Stephen Vogt, in that order, was both a tough test and good measuring stick for the Washington Nationals, who acquired Gray and Adams at the July 30 trade deadline. Then, with Adams receiving, Gray went and stuck out 10 of the 22 batters he faced. Then Adams turned Gray’s dominance into a 3-2 victory, crushing a game-winning two-run homer off closer Will Smith with two outs in the top of the ninth.