Gray’s other 12 matchups at Truist Park? A solo homer for Soler in the first, a double, two singles, five flyouts, a sacrifice bunt and two walks (one intentional). But almost everything about his third career start — and his second since joining the Nationals — was promising. He and Adams teamed, quite literally, to snap a five-game losing streak.
“I was actually turned away from the screen, so the audio went off before I saw the home run,” Gray said of watching Adams’s blast from the weight room. “I started jumping for joy, obviously, because we haven’t won in a while and Riley is new to the organization just like I am.”
“I kind of blacked out a little bit after I hit it,” added Adams, who turned 25 in June and is 6-foot-4, 246 pounds. “So that was pretty cool.”
The 23-year-old Gray finished with 20 whiffs on 40 swings across 82 total pitches. Twelve of those whiffs were on his curve. In all, the Braves missed a dozen of the 15 curves they swung at, showing that pitch’s potential. Gray typically throws it around a quarter of the time. On Saturday, he upped that to 33 percent, and it worked.
In the second, an inning after Soler punched a sitting-duck fastball out to left-center, Gray used a curve to set down Swanson, Duvall and Pederson. In the fifth, with Gray facing his second-to-last batter, Ehire Adrianza tried to check his swing on a curve in the dirt and Adams slapped a tag on his leg. Third base umpire John Libka signaled that Adrianza offered. Gray shouted “Yeah!” and gave a single head nod.
The four hits off Gray told mini stories: He’s a flyball pitcher and thus prone to allowing home runs. Albies’s third-inning single came on a slider that didn’t quite dart away from the right-handed batter. Swanson doubled on an inside change-up in the fourth, nailing a pitch Gray rarely throws. And Soler’s fifth-inning single, in their third and final matchup, was an unlucky bleeder that trickled past a shifted Josh Bell.
Atlanta’s second run scored when center fielder Andrew Stevenson bobbled Albies’s knock. Vogt, who came home on the error, only reached because of a dropped third strike, Gray’s bouncing curve getting by Adams. Gray then ended his last inning with a weak flyout by Riley. Freeman, the Braves’ best hitter, flew out against Gray in the first and then exited with an upper respiratory infection.
“The breaking balls, for sure,” Gray said when asked what led to his high strikeout total. “Just working ahead with them, working in even counts with them, and then when I was ahead, just commanding them. And the movement today was really on point. Everything was on but the breaking balls especially.”
“He looked really sharp again. It’s tempting to run him back out there,” Manager Dave Martinez admitted. “But I understand the big plan, and we got to keep him healthy.”
For most of the night, a thinned lineup couldn’t solve Braves starter Charlie Morton or relievers Tyler Matzek, Luke Jackson or Smith. Juan Soto sat again with a right knee contusion, pinch-hit in the sixth and walked in a rally that ended when Stevenson, Yadiel Hernandez and Bell struck out swinging against Morton. Hernandez and Bell left the bases loaded. And before the ninth, the Nationals were 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position, an unsurprising statistic, all things considered.
Of their eight starting position players Saturday, only Carter Kieboom had an on-base-plus-slugging percentage higher than .800, and he had appeared in just 14 games in 2021. Bell had 19 homers, and no one else had more than Hernandez’s four. But Adams, acquired in the trade that sent Brad Hand to the Toronto Blue Jays, made good on three scoreless innings from relievers Mason Thompson, Ryne Harper and Andrés Machado before Kyle Finnegan notched his third save.
After Bell walked to begin the ninth and Ryan Zimmerman pulled a pinch-hit double, Kieboom flew out, Luis García chopped an RBI groundout and Adams, the Nationals’ last hope, crushed a first-pitch fastball to left. Adams glanced at it, needing few calculations, and raised his right pointer finger in the air. His first career homer was loud with clear implications.
“Honesty, after I hit it, I pretty much knew right off the bat that it was gone,” Adams recalled of his 412-foot moonshot. “But as I was running, I was trying to look for it and I couldn’t find it. I had no idea. It could have gone in the bullpen, it could have gone in the second deck — I couldn’t tell you. I just knew it went out, and that’s all that mattered to me.”